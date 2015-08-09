Best of the Beast: August 2-August 9

Real-Life Vampires: We ‘Feed’ During Sex

Abby Haglage

Outside their community, real-life vampires exist mostly in secret. And once or twice a week, they drink human blood.

The Duggars Are Broke or Just Greedy as Hell

Samantha Allen

Since getting kicked off TLC, the 19 Kids and Counting family are working their ‘fans’ for donations.

Yazidi Child Soldiers Take Revenge on ISIS

Mat Wolf

A year ago, the U.S. went back to war in Iraq to defend the Yazidis. Now, coached by a Marxist and allegedly terrorist organization, members of the religious minority are training to defend themselves.

Donald Trump: How I Won the Debate

Olivia Nuzzi

Trump has no need for spokespeople. He strode into the spin room himself to declare victory and force the GOP into an existential crisis.

The Myth of the Black Confederate Soldier

Kevin M. Levin

Lost Cause fanatics—including a handful of African Americans—insist that thousands of blacks fought for the Confederacy. Nothing in the historical record supports that claim.

The Most Generous Bride on Earth

Nina Strochlic

This luminous Turkish newlywed spent her wedding day running a bread line for thousands of starving Syrian refugees.