Best of the Beast Comments

Palin, Fox News’ newest contributor, fires up readers like no one else. Love her, hate her, can’t stop watching her—she was on your minds this week.

First, Palin had a conversation with Glenn Beck.

eze666 What you all don't understand is that this woman is working on another plane of mental awareness that we as humans have yet to tap into. In reality, she is brilliant, and we are all fools. I mock what I do not understand.

Sarah is a brilliant genius who will provide us, mere mortals, with the shining light of her infinite wisdom. I'll admit it right here: I'm hooked.

I'm really now learning to love her. If only I had the insight to figure out what the hell she's talking about, I know that I will have achieved enlightenment.

johnnynyor not.

Writer Shushannah Walshe discussed Palin’s Booze Hypocrisy.

Monk66 Drunk Posting but.. Sarah Palin should kick back a few every now and then. So good for her.

And The Daily Beast’s Rebecca Dana reported on Fox’s New Leading Lady.

Dolmance You will be hearing that voice daily for the rest of your life. She is never going to go away. You will hear her words echoing in your brain on your death bed. It will follow you into eternity.

She's never going away.

Reporting from the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, Richard Abowitz spoke with the porn industry’s leading stars and offered five reasons why porn-for-profit is dying. Our readers had their own reactions:

Kahlan The real reason porn is tanking? No one ever watched a porn movie and afterwards said, "Gee, I didn't think it would end THAT way." It has all been done, and redone.

T1Brit It will be interesting to see how the industry reacts—they have been at the cutting edge of internet technology since the beginning and have driven many of the improvements that we now take for granted. Now they are facing the next big problem—what do you do when there is an ocean of free stuff competing with your product?

timeflies Too bad males finally growing up isn't one of the reasons.

Editor-in-chief Tina Brown and our commenters weighed in on the new political blockbuster book Game Change, which offers its own kind of voyeuristic glee.

VinnyB What's crazy, Ms. Brown, is why two respected journalists would waste their time on this drivel. I would much prefer them expose the corruption in both the Bush and Obama administrations, and hold people accountable. Perhaps our public lacks the patience for in-depth analysis of REAL problems in favor of seedy "page 6" blurbs. We're doomed.

JayFishI used to resent Bill O'Reilly's early characterization of John Edwards as a phony. But apparently Bill saw beneath the veneer

ChuckvO'Reilly being right about Edwards goes to show that no one is always wrong. Since O'Reilly disliked all the Democrats, he was bound to be right occasionally, like the student who always chooses "B" on a multiple choice test.

dcbooknurseEven a broken clock is right twice a day.

On Sexy Beast, an exposé of the blossoming market for paid Twitter advertisements sparked a rush of populist outrage—and maybe just a little envy.

sueinthewind Oh my gosh. The statement that Kim Kardashian makes $10,000 per "Tweet" literally makes me ill. Kim Kardashian is no one. Who cares?!! I'm a single working mother and when I think about how hard I work to support myself and my 3 children, and about Kim Kardashian making $10,000 to blather on about her neck being stiff and that she will just have to skip her big daily workout, I literally want to throw up.

Toyfarer You have got to be kidding me?!? She isn't even the interesting Kardashian. I would much rather pay to hear what Bruce Jenner has to say than that poser starlet. Oh well, If I could get paid that much for doing that little I would sell out too...

Utaneus Kim Kardashian gets 10K per tweet? Wow. That might not be the only thing wrong with our society, but goddamn it if it ain't the most revolting example I've seen recently of the outrageous value some people attribute to absolutely brain-melting drivel.