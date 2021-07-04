Get Outdoors With This Huge Backcountry 4th of July Sale
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
This summer, I’m planning on spending as much time outdoors as possible. Thankfully, Backcountry has me covered. The outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off clothing and gear to celebrate July 4th. To help you parse through everything on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks.
Black Diamond Headlamp: Whether you’re hiking in the dark, or reading in bed, this headlamp is one of our favorite things to have lying around.
Black Diamond Headlamp
15% Off
Vasque Breeze LT NTX Hiking Boot: If you’re looking for lightweight and stylish hiking boots, stop searching. Vasque’s hikers are chic, yet rugged enough for any terrain.
Vasque Breeze LT NTX Hiking Boot
25% Off
ALPS Mountaineering Spirit Chair: Take a load off and pop a squat in one of these collapsible chairs. They’re perfect for sitting by the fire or lounging in the park.
ALPS Mountaineering Spirit Chair
20% Off
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler: The worst part about coolers is carrying the cooler. Well, now you can strap it to your back in style, and keep your drinks ice cold.
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
40% Off
