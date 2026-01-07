Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While 2025 was defined by the rich warmth of Mocha Mousse, Pantone has crowned 2026 the year of “Cloud Dancer,” a luminous white hue. It’s the first time the color authority has selected a shade of white as its Color of the Year—a decision that has drawn criticism (technically, it’s not really a color).

Still, far from being conventional or expected, the airy, calming shade is poised to become a go-to neutral in 2026, shaping fashion, design, and home decor alike. Personally, I’m choosing to embrace it.

Cloud Dancer–led collaborations are already gaining traction, from fashion collections that lean into its pared-back minimalism to home pieces that turn everyday spaces into studies in calm. Shop our favorite Cloud Dancer–inspired finds below and lean into the serene, quietly chic shade now.

Joybird x Pantone Mid-century modern furniture meets pristine white in Pantone’s collaboration with Joybird, a collection that blends retro charm with contemporary silhouettes. Whether you’re looking for a new bed frame, a cozy swivel chair, or a sprawling sectional, you’ll find that perfect shade of white in your newest furniture statement piece with this must-shop Pantone collection. Shop At Joybird

Quince Featherless Quilted Long Puffer Jacket Though it’s not an official Pantone collab, this Quince puffer jacket is a seasonal, sensible, and stylish way to rock the color of the year while staying warm and cozy. Shop At Quince $ 100

Ruggable Arlo Soft White Plush Rug Believe it or not, you can have a clean white rug, thanks to Ruggable (yes, even if you have pets and kids!). The washable rug brand is known for its print‑forward designs, but it also features crisp white options, including this soft white plush rug that perfectly echoes Cloud Dancer’s palette. The white rug brings an airy, serene vibe into your home without worrying about stains. Shop At Ruggable

Tecovas Annie Boots in “Bone” White western boots are trending, and we’re seeing nothing but airy clouds in these bestselling Annie boots from boot brand Tecovas. The brand’s famed bone hue is remarkably similar to Pantone’s new color of the year. Shop At Tecovas $ 345

Made In Cast Iron Dutch Oven For Cloud Dancer-inspired cookware, look no further than Made In’s top-rated round enameled cast iron Dutch oven. Not only does the game-changing piece bring timeless elegance to the kitchen, but it also delivers exceptional heat retention and durability, making every dish decadent in both flavor and presentation. Shop At Made In Cookware $ 269

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner in “Linen” This beauty brand sells an eyeliner every 30 seconds, thanks to its creamy yet long-wearing formula. The shade “Linen” is a true matte white that can be used to brighten the waterline or the eyelids for a modern look. Shop At Victoria Beckham Beauty $ 33