I Tried Over 10 PDRN Serums—These Are the Ones Worth Buying

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From snail mucin to exosomes, it’s hard to keep up with the ever-growing list of buzzy (and often unconventional) ingredients that promise to deliver a glowing complexion, erase signs of sun damage, and target sagging skin. PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) is the latest ingredient in the skincare spotlight.

Typically derived from salmon or sturgeon sperm, PDRN started gaining traction in 2025, thanks in large part to the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian revealed she got a “salmon sperm facials,” while her mother, Kris Jenner, has publicly praised Rejuran’s PDRN-powered skincare line. Other celebs, including Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus, have also admitted to trying the unusual beauty treatment.

Fast forward to 2026, and PDRN has almost gone mainstream, with plenty of wallet-friendly formulas harnessing the fish-derived compound.

Sure, the idea of applying fish sperm to your face may sound a little crude, but I prefer to think of it as caviar for your complexion. As someone who regularly tests unconventional skincare formulas for a living, I was more than willing to see what all the hype was about—after, of course, tapping experts and doing a bit of research first.

What is PDRN, exactly?

“It refers to DNA fragments,” board-certified dermatologist Shamsa Kanwal, MD, told The Daily Beast. She explained that the current science is more about the ingredient’s ability to boost clinical treatments or support healing afterward, like injectables or microneedling. “So I describe it as promising but still evolving in topical skincare.”

What does PDRN do for the skin?

“It works by stimulating tissue repair at the cellular level—activating receptors that promote collagen production, accelerate healing, reduce inflammation, and improve overall skin health,” said Roberta Del Campo, MD, board-certified dermatologist, founder and director of Del Campo Dermatology and Laser Institute.

Kanwal told me that PDRN skincare products could “offer modest benefits” and that the research is most promising in terms of regeneration and repair. When applied topically, PDRN may help boost collagen, which helps combat fine lines and wrinkles, refine pores, and tackle texture and hyperpigmentation.

Still, she doesn’t think it’ll replace tried-and-true active ingredients like retinoids and antioxidants like vitamin A, which have been clinically vetted and studied for decades.

“I would view it as a supportive ingredient, not a miracle standalone anti-aging treatment,” she said.

The best PDRN serums

I tried almost 15 different PDRN serums over the last six months to see if they made any noticeable difference in my complexion. These ones left me pleasantly surprised.

Anua 100+ PDRN + Hyaluron Serum Anua’s 100+ PDRN serum combines the hero ingredient (sodium DNA derived from salmon) with skin-quenching hyaluronic acid. Kanwal said this is a great pick “for someone who wants a lightweight, fragrance-free option with a hydration-first profile.” I like how easily it absorbs and how it leaves me with instantly dewy, plump-looking skin. Shop At Ulta $ 28 Shop At Amazon $ 28

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum At under $25 and with over 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews, Medicube’s PDRN serum is an affordable fan favorite. It contains both salmon DNA and salmon egg extract. The pink—or perhaps salmon-colored—liquid delivers a pretty glow after just one application, and I noticed firmer-feeling skin after just a week. Shop At Ulta $ 21 Shop At Amazon $ 21

Marini SkinSolutions Marini Reboot PDRN Face Serum This top-shelf formula really seems to be doing work on my complexion with each use. I've been applying it after at-home microneedling, and I feel like it helps calm, heal, and repair my skin. Shop Now Marini Skin Solutions $ 160

Rejuran c-PDRN Turnover Ampoule Rejuran’s Turnover Ampoule is a mid-range option with a silky-smooth consistency that absorbs easily and doesn’t leave you feeling sticky. This formula supports the skin barrier and makes skin look all-around healthier. I notice less irritation and redness when I use it, too. Shop At Amazon $ 52

Bano PDRN 500 Ampoule A solid fish-free, vegan-friendly option, this ampoule from Bano derives its PDRN from fermented yeast. I love the light, spreadable consistency. The gentle, fragrance-free formula seemed to support my skin without irritation, even while I was recovering from a rash on my neck. Shop At Amazon $ 32

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