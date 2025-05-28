Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a lot of bizarre beauty treatments out there that I would never try in a million years. I insisted for months that the viral salmon sperm-infused facial was one of them, but after much convincing by my fellow beauty editors who sang their praises about the treatment, I decided it was worth a try. Initially, like most people, the turnoff for me was the whole sperm thing. I mean, what could fish semen truly do for my skin, and would the benefits be enough to warrant a whole facial dedicated to the... offbeat ingredient?

Being the curious editor that I am, though, I can be convinced if I think a treatment could make a real difference in my skin. I decided to get a microneedling treatment with PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), and the main skin-enhancing component derived from salmon sperm, at Formula Fig in Los Angeles to see what all the fuss is about.

Below, I’m breaking down what exactly PDRN can do for your skin, a little more about the treatment I got, and anything to watch out for based on my experience.

What Is PDRN, and What Can It Do for Your Skin?

Like most great skincare treatments, this one first gained popularity in South Korea, according to Formula Fig’s Medical Director, Dr. William Harris. When the idea of a salmon sperm facial first started trending here in the U.S. (thanks in large part to Kim Kardashian), I didn’t know much about why it was suddenly a hot topic in skincare. Harris shared a few things to know about the key youth-enhancing component in salmon sperm. He explained that PDRN is a DNA-derived compound that’s usually extracted from salmon sperm.

It’s used quite frequently in regenerative medicine and aesthetic dermatology for its ability to accelerate tissue repair and stimulate cell regeneration. It’s also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and promotes collagen production in the skin. Additionally, it works similarly to retinol by helping to speed up cellular turnover, which firms the skin, softens fine lines, boosts elasticity, and smooths texture.

My Experience Getting a Salmon Sperm Facial

Harris explained that Formula Fig uses VTech PDRN—a clinically validated formulation known for its purity and efficacy in regenerative skincare. The delivery system for the brand’s treatment (called the Longevity Treatment) was designed to pair medical-grade microneedling and a bioactive PDRN serum. It creates tiny micro-channels in the skin, which stimulate collagen production and enhance the absorption of the PDRN.

It was my first time getting a microneedling treatment, so I wasn’t totally sure what to expect. If you’re like me and have never gotten it before, I have to warn that it’s a bit intense. Numbing cream is applied to your face for a good 20 to 30 minutes prior to the treatment because it is a bit aggressive. Due to the numbing cream, you don’t feel much pain, but an aesthetician will then run a sharp, needle-like pen over your skin for a few minutes, which is definitely an odd sensation. The treatment itself is fairly quick (only about 10 minutes), but my aesthetician told me that I could experience purging (breakouts and congested pores) afterwards since the treatment speeds up cellular turnover.

I expected my skin to be a lot redder after finishing the treatment. I had a dinner event to go to later that day, and I was worried I might have to cancel if I looked like a freshly picked tomato, but luckily, that wasn’t the case. Due to Formula Fig’s unique delivery system, there’s very minimal redness and irritation after.

I did, however, notice some purging starting to occur after day five post-treatment, as my aesthetician had predicted. My skin is also extremely sensitive and can be reactive if I’m not careful. This treatment did trigger a bit of an inflammatory response for me. After about a week, though, my skin calmed down and started to smooth out—leaving bouncier, more hydrated, and with a subtle glow. You can see what my skin looked like after the treatment below.

Shawna Hudson.

How Much Does a Salmon Sperm Facial Cost?

Another drawback to this treatment is that it’s pretty expensive. If you’d like to experience Formula Fig’s treatment, it will cost around $550. Formula Fig does offer a membership with added perks like discounts on treatments. If you opt for a membership, the treatment is then $475. Still expensive, I know. But, I will say that I saw a visible difference in my skin after just one treatment, so I’d say that’s worth it in the end.

Luckily, PDRN is an emerging ingredient in the skincare space, and many brands are utilizing both salmon sperm-derived formulas and vegan PDRN-infused home care items. You can check out a few of them below.

Skincare Products With PDRN to Try

Iope Bio-PDRN Caffeine Shot Serum This firming elixir is inspired by PDRN injectables—think of it as a (plant-based) salmon sperm facial in a bottle. Plus, it also contains caffeine to depuff and Beta Glucan for lifting. See At Soko Glam $ 50 Free Shipping

KAHI Wrinkle Bounce Multi Balm PDRN & Collagen Stick This all-in-one lip balm, eye cream, and moisturizing stick is powered by PDRN and collagen to help lock in moisture for up to 48 hours and instantly plump up fine lines. See At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping

Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Mask This PDRN and collagen mask delivers glass skin in just a couple of hours. See At Medicube $ 6

Innisfree Retinol Green Tea PDRN Skin Booster This vegan combines retinol, green tea, and plant-based PDRM for lifting, firming, and line-smoothing. See At Innisfree $ 37

REJURAN Advanced Anti-Aging Retinol + c-PDRN Serum This liquid-to-foam treatment combats multiple signs of aging, including fine lines, texture, and loss of elasticity. See At Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping

