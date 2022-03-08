These Peloton Bike Alternatives Are Cheaper (And Just As Effective)

It’s not hard to see why Peloton captivated the fitness world since it released its first bike in 2014—the spin bike provides an in-studio fitness experience that many of us craved during COVID lockdowns, with virtual trainers taking you on immersive tours around the world with the touch of your built-in touchscreen.

Beyond the pseudo-social component of Peloton, it provides a darn good workout at home. Spinning is known to be one of the most effective forms of cardio because it easily allows you to alternate between high-intensity intervals followed by periods of active recovery, so it makes sense that Peloton has gone viral over the past couple of years (especially with fitness studios and gyms being closed on-and-off).

While the Peloton bike costs a bit more than many of us are willing to spend at $2,495 for Bike+ model with improved graphics and rich built-in sound (you can still get the basic model for about $1500), the market is flooded with more budget-friendly options that provide an equally solid workout for less. Scroll through below to check out the best Peloton bike alternatives to shop for your home gym or living room setup.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Down from $1800 No matter the requirements on your spinning bike checklist, the NordicTrack S22i is bound to help you meet your goals with its impressive list of specs. It has a rotating 22-inch screen that broadcasts immersive iFit classes around the world for you and up to five members, and you won’t have to lift a finger as your trainer adjusts the incline, decline and resistance (of which there are 24 levels). It comes with two three-pound dumbbells, two water bottle holders, and a fan that automatically adjusts according to your intensity level (which is basically the digital equivalent of getting fanned with giant palm tree leaves on a sunny day in paradise). During and after each workout, you’ll get an in-depth look at your performance through metrics like pace and max heart rate. Bluetooth capabilities allow you to connect both wireless headphones and heart rate monitors so you can stay plugged into your workout in more ways than one. Buy at Amazon $ 1500 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 1500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MYX Fitness The MYX II Think of the MYX II fitness bike not so much as a spinning bike in and of itself, but an entire at-home gym. The bike comes with an armband heart rate monitor to track your power and progress, and an optional stabilizer mat to both secure your bike in place and cushion your joints during cross-training sessions off the bike. Its 21.5-inch swivel touchscreen displays all your stats from every angle, allows you to stay tuned in while you lift, sweat and squat from the ground, and features an 8-megapixel camera to enable you to join live classes. An Openfit membership to use alongside your MYX II bike gives you access to thousands of classes set in studio or in some of the most jaw-dropping locales across the globe, and you can have five people on each membership at once. Not looking for a temporary escape? Switch from the Scenic option to Newsy to get live updates on current events around the world while you ride. Buy at MYX Fitness $ 1400 Free Shipping

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16" You may have seen Bowflex infomercials during the early aughts, but they’ve come a long way since their bench-pressing, chest-flying days. The brand’s Velocore spin bike allows you to work towards a strong core without having to do so much as a single sit-up through “leaning mode,” which engages the obliques and lower abdominals while you sway from side to side during your ride (hello, Ariana Grande). The bike comes with a complimentary one-year membership to JRNY, an app that’s filled with on-demand trainer-led classes in over 50 scenic locations throughout the world, and allows you to display your preferred metrics from cadence to heart rate on its 16-inch touchscreen console. Its dual-sided pedals allow you to rock your own sneakers or clip in your spin shoes, and with 100 resistance levels to choose from, your muscles will be constantly guessing, and therefore growing. For a more well-rounded workout, take advantage of the included three-pound dumbbells. Buy at Bowflex $ 1700 Free Shipping Buy at Best Buy $ 1700 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echelon GT Down from $1500 Once you connect your GT bike with the Echelon Fit app, you’ll be able to track speed, distance, calorie burn and your ranking on the leaderboard (because a little friendly competition never hurt anyone). Sift between 3,000 on-demand classes led by world-renowned trainers and over 40 new classes added each day. The bike features 32 levels of resistance to experience a variety of terrains, two water bottle holders and an oversized padded seat to support you during long endurance rides. The included dumbbell rack also allows you to safely store free weights on your bike during your ride for a full-body workout that hits every major muscle group, and you can lock in your own spinning shoes or sneakers. Best of all? You get to choose between four flywheel colors from fuchsia pink to pale blue. Buy at Echelon $ 900 Free Shipping

Proform Pro C22 Bike For a spinning experience that rivals that of a studio session (whether Peloton or IRL), look no further than the ProForm Studio Bike Pro 22. Its wide 22-inch touchscreen allows you to feel fully immersed in the classes’ remote and vibrant locations, and it swivels 180 degrees in four directions so you can stay on track from every angle whether you’re on or off the bike. Take advantage of the month of free guided iFit classes using the included three-pound dumbbells, and use the interchangeable pedals to wear your own spinning shoes or everyday sneakers. While the bike includes 24 levels of resistance, you’ll never need to touch that dial as your iFit trainers adjust the gear for you during your workout. As a space-saving option, you can transport the bike easily from room to room in your home using the front-mounted wheels. Buy at Best Buy $ 1300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

