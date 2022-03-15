These Pillows Help Kick Neck Pain to the Curb

Waking up with neck pain can seriously wreck your day. After all, that soreness, stiffness, and general achiness are hard to brush off when you feel it every time you move your head. Fortunately, switching to one of the best pillows for neck pain can be a major help.

While neck pain is a complicated issue (you should always consult your doctor to rule out other causes and get advice about the proper treatments), having the right pillow to support your head and neck while you snooze can make a big difference between waking up feeling refreshed and struggling from the moment your eyes open to the moment you lay down for bed. Luckily, there are plenty of supportive pillows on the market that are specially designed to help keep you in good alignment all night long—and minimize your discomfort in the morning.

Now, there is a variety of design features to be out on the look for when you’re looking at the best pillows for neck pain. Some are more classic orthopedic pillows while others simply use memory foam to help give you the support (and love) your neck needs. With all the options out there, looking for the right pillow to help ease your neck pain can get overwhelming, fast. Here’s a breakdown of the best pillows for neck pain to help you get better sleep—and start your mornings off right.

Coop Home Goods Original Pillow While this pillow wasn’t specifically designed for neck pain, sufferers swear by it. The Original Pillow features a special blend of memory foam and microfiber that’s firm but not so intense that it feels like you’re resting your head on a rock. The pillow adjusts to the contours of your body and helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep. A huge perk is the extra fill: Each pillow comes with an additional ½ pound of the stuff, so you can adjust the height of your pillow as needed. Buy at Coop Home Goods $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Purple Pillow The Purple Pillow is a little different from your standard pillow for neck pain. For starters, it has a signature purple filling, but it’s also designed with a honeycomb style fill called the Purple Grid for breathability and support. This pillow features a moisture-wicking cover, interior grid, and adjustable boosters, so you can get that just-right height. Buy at Purple $ 134 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow Down from $100 Tempur-Pedic is the name in sleep comfort, so it’s hardly a shock that the company would deliver a pillow that’s specially designed to fend off neck pain, too. The Neck Pillow is firm and has a gently contoured design to mimic the natural curve of your body. The result? You get extra support for your head and neck when you’re sleeping on your back or side. The pillow is made from the company’s signature Tempur material and won’t lose its shape over time. Choose from small, medium, and large sizes. Buy at Amazon $ 75

EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow Epabo’s pillow is a more classic contoured shape to ensure your head and neck stay firmly in place all night. The pillow is created from breathable memory foam, to help prevent you from turning into a sweaty beast overnight. It’s also covered in a hypoallergenic case to keep you from sneezing all night. Choose between standard and queen sizes. Buy at Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Linenspa Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow If you’re more into the feel of a classic memory foam pillow, this option from Linenspa is a good choice. It features a big block of the material, packed with temperature-regulating gel and built-in ventilation holes to keep you from getting too hot at night. The pillow is a medium height to help cushion your head and neck without being too high or low. Choose from standard, queen, and king sizes. Buy at Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UTTU Sandwich Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Uttu’s pillow has a more classic orthopedic shape, with a delicate wave to mimic the natural curves of your body. It’s packed with dynamic foam to provide just the right level of firmness. The whole thing is swathed in a bamboo cover for an overall cooling sensation. Feel like the pillow isn’t quite the right height for you? Just remove the middle layer to lower things down. Buy at Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Core Products Tri-Core Cervical Support Pillow Your sleep posture probably isn’t perfect, and fair. But this cervical support pillow is designed to help correct that posture while you snooze thanks to a concave center and cervical roll to support your head and neck. The end result? A near-perfect curvature of your spine. Just a heads up: This pillow was created with back sleepers in mind. Pick from three sizes—full size, mid-size, and petite. Buy at Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

