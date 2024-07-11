Prime Day Begins Next Week—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s almost here: Amazon’s annual Prime Day event (summer edition) is just around the corner. The two-day deal extravaganza will run from Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17, giving deal hunters a full 48 hours to take advantage of Black Friday-level discounts.

While all of the details for this year’s Prime Day have not been released yet, shoppers can expect major markdowns on top brands like Sony, Barbie, LG, SharkNinja, and Dyson, as well as similar sale structures, including lightning deals (deals that are only live for a few hours or until stock sells out) and invite-only deals.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month or $139 annually).

Last year’s summer Prime Day (the e-tailer hosted a second deals event in the Fall) was chock-full of epic Black Friday-in-July deals across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to expensive investment items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off.

This year is shaping up to be equally as impressive as 2023, and there are already hundreds of early sales to shop now. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with new and timely Amazon deals throughout the event. Check out some of our favorite early sales to shop for now below.

Bissell Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner Down From $400 If you have pets (or children!), this next-level vacuum and carpet cleaner will change your life. Find out what all the hype is about while it’s $100 off. Buy At Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TheraICE Migraine & Headache Relief Cap Down From $50 If you’re looking for a natural headache relief solution, look no further than TheraIce’s top-rated migraine relief cap, which is 40 percent off right now. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NuLoom Rigo Jute Hand Woven Area Rug Down From $209 Take up to 40 percent off NuLoom’s gorgeous area rugs, including the bestselling Rigo Jute Rug. Buy At Amazon $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glocusent Willow Book Light for Reading in Bed Down From $18 The ultimate problem-solver for late-night readers who don’t want to disrupt their partner’s sleep is on sale early this year. Grab it while it’s under $10. Buy At Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifePro Infrared Sauna Blanket for Detoxification Down From $180 This detoxifying and calorie-burning infrared sauna blanket is 40 percent off ahead of Prime Day. Buy At Amazon $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Down From $300 Our favorite damage-reducing air styling tool is a generous 20 percent off. And, yes, we like it better than the Dyson AirWrap. Buy At Amazon $ 240 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JBL Tune Buds True wireless Noise Cancelling earbuds Down From $100 These next-level noise-canceling earbuds are at the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Buy At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs Down From $60 This premium dog bed is designed with high-density egg crate foam for pressure relief and unparalleled comfort. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent Down From $50 It’s peak mosquito season right now—grab this high-powered repellant while it’s on sale. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns