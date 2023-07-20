Red Light Therapy Masks Are the Modern-Day Facial

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There was once a time when you had to go to a dermatologist or a medical spa to access the most effective skincare treatments like lasers and microcurrent facials, but with all the at-home beauty tools at our fingertips these days, many of these in-office treatments can now be done at home. My favorite at-home beauty tools are LED red light therapy face masks, which have been clinically proven to help boost collagen, fade fine lines and scarring, and accelerate cell turnover.

Years of ample research indicate red light therapy’s broad therapeutic benefits for mood, hair loss, and skin. “For decades, it has been researched by scientists who discovered that light in a narrow band of red and near-infrared can safely produce health benefits. The authors of thousands of published peer-reviewed papers believe that this band of light stimulates the mitochondria in your cells to create the energy we need,” Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Chief Medical Officer, Joylux, previously told Scouted. “Red light can improve the appearance of skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin texture and tone, and reducing acne and rosacea.”

These state-of-the-art, high-tech face masks are often just as effective as the versions you’d find in med spas, and are generally safe for most people. However, Dr. de La Torre recommends avoiding LED red light therapy treatments if you have an active skin infection, are prone to photosensitivity, or are taking a medication that increases sensitivity to light.

Ready to find out what all the hype is about for yourself? You’ve come to the right place. Just pop on one of these soothing, easy-to-use masks a few days a week for the best results (I saw results in just four weeks of using my mask three or four times a week!). Scroll through below to check out our favorite LED light therapy face masks for every budget and skin type.

Omnilux Contour Face Mask Undoubtedly the preeminent red light-therapy mask, the Omnilux Contour Face has plenty of before-and-after photos and glowing reviews to back up its popularity and its lofty price tag. When used consistently (i.e., three to five times a week), the dermatologist-recommended, FDA-cleared device has been proven to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and uneven skin pigmentation. It’ll take around a month of use before you see noticeable results, but in no time at all, your skin will look more refreshed, youthful, and glowing. Buy At Omnilux $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sun Home Saunas Radiant Light Therapy Face Mask Sun Home Sauna’s Radiant Light Therapy Mask harnesses the anti-aging magic of red light and clinical-grade LEDs. This dermatologist-approved light therapy mask not only targets fine lines, deep-set wrinkles, and dull tone, but it also combats acne and congested pores as well. This “powerhouse” beauty tool also comes with a five-year warranty, so it’s a risk-free investment you’ll enjoy for years to come. Buy At Sun Home Saunas $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device Utilizing a combination of red, blue, green, yellow, and white light, the MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device enhances the complexion in numerous ways, from reducing wrinkles to softening texture. You only have to use this skin-improving mask a few times a week to stimulate collagen growth, reduce redness and inflammation, and treat sun damage. What we love most about this golden mask is that you can use a combination of lights or select specific ones depending on your skin’s condition; every light-therapy session is tailored to your skin’s individual needs. Buy At Revolve $ 578 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At SkinStore $ 578 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Current Body LED Red Light Therapy Mask Influencers and celebrities alike swear by the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask. This light-therapy mask will have you amazed at how quickly it works at addressing things like boosting collagen and producing softer, smoother skin. Rock this comfortable LED mask three to five times a week, and you’ll see new-and-improved skin in about three weeks. No Botox required. Buy At CurrentBody $ 380 Free Shipping

Project E LED Light Therapy Mask If you’re looking for a more affordable skin-improving LED mask, check out the Project E Beauty LED Light Therapy Mask. The $190 mask treats a variety of skin concerns and issues, from rejuvenating and promoting youthful skin, reducing redness and uneven skin tone, and eradicating acne and blemishes. The Project E Beauty LED Light Therapy Mask also has the added bonus of a neck mask, too. Buy At Amazon $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask Looking for a simple and affordable light-therapy mask that’ll do the trick? Though it doesn’t carry all the bells and whistles of the aforementioned light-therapy masks, the wireless Wrinklit Heart LED Mask gets the job done and then some for only $99. Powered by blue, red, and orange light therapies (you can only use one at a time), the Skin Gym mask helps with fine lines and wrinkles, soothes acne-prone skin, and revives dull, tired skin. Power up this pink entry-level LED mask a few times a week, and you’ll see results in about a month. Buy At Skin Gym $ 99 Buy At Revolve $ 99 Free Shipping

