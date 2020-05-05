If You’re Desk Chair Is a Kitchen Chair, Soften Things Up With One of These Seat Cushions

I never thought I’d have to get a seat cushion, but now that working from home is a reality, I’m glad I did. A seat cushion is excellent for transforming any chair in your home into a comfortable oasis, a place you seek to sit at, rather than avoid at all costs. Seat cushions help align your spine and keep your lumbar supported, even on chairs that don’t have these features (like the ones in your kitchen). To help you find a comfortable place to sit, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cushions.

FOR TRANSFORMING A KITCHEN CHAIR

Purple Royal Cushion This is the seat cushion I have and I love it so much that I find myself carrying it around to wherever I’m planning on parking it next. It is made with Purple Grid technology that relaxes under pressure, allows for airflow, and makes it possible for sitting up to 8 hours. Buy on Purple $ 71 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PROMOTING YOUR OFFICE CHAIR

Purple Double Cushion This cushion from Purple works well if you have an office chair you’d like to spruce up. It is two sided—one side for softness, and one side for firmness—and made with the same Purple Grid technology as the Royal. Buy on Purple $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MACHINE WASHABLE

Comfilife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Let’s be real for a second. You probably want to wash that thing you’re going to be sitting on for hours. With this cushion, you can. The zippered sleeve makes it great for washing, and the memory foam gel will protect your rear on any surface, improving your posture, and your productivity, too. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE THAT NEVER FORGETS

Xtreme Comforts This cushion is made with memory foam, allowing your tailbone to “float,” rather than being compressed against the seat surface beneath the weight of your body. The memory foam relieves pressure points on your tailbone and your lumbar so you can sit for extended periods of time. Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A HEAT RESPONSIVE CUSHION

Everlasting Comfort Seat This cushion is made with a memory foam that responds to the heat of your rear to shape and mold to your body perfectly. It also has a non-slip rubber bottom so it won’t fall out from beneath you while you’re hard at work. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

