Colleen Hoover is triumphant once again, with another successful opening for her newest book adaptation. Reminder of Him grossed $18.2 million on opening weekend, $6 million above the most generous pre-release estimates. The film grossed $10 million from international sales, bringing its total to $28.2 million. The Hoover film cost $25 million to produce and is the third box-office smash for the author, following the 2024 controversial hit It Ends With Us and Regretting You, which came out in 2025. Despite the strong showing, Pixar’s Hoppers still came out on top for the second week in a row, grossing $28.5 million. It has generated $164.7 million in domestic and international sales on a $150 million budget. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! is now sixth in the week’s ranking with a poor $2.1 million in domestic box offices in its second week. Critics have given the feminist reimagining of the 1935 classic Bride of Frankenstein poor reviews. It’s grossed a shockingly low $21 million globally on a massive $90 million production budget and $65 million marketing budget.