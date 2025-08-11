The Best LGBTQ Sex Toys (According to a Queer Person)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys have never been gayer, and thank god for that. It feels fair to say that we’re experiencing a sex toy renaissance in general right now; the best vibrators no longer feel culturally relegated to seedy, stigmatized corners of the web now that A-listers like Dakota Johnson and Harry Styles are selling sex toys, and pitching them to the larger public as as an elevated aspect of self-care and overall wellness. As a queer person, this is the kind of language I especially love to hear; self-care is a huge part of the Big Gay Discourse in this political climate, and finding toys that affirm LGBTQ+ experiences and bodies—either because they’re made by queer people or designed (well) for them—is itself an act of love and resistance.

I consider the following to be some of the best sex toys for queer people, but, as someone who has reviewed sex toys for years, they’re also great for anyone who wants to dip their toes into the world of vibrators and might not know where to start. This smorgasbord of vibrators feature non-intimidating designs (unlike, say, this veiny dildo the size of a chef’s knife) and cost under $100, $50, and sometimes $20; expect a stroker that’s ideal for AFAB (assigned female at birth) penis-owners, strap-ons from a lesbian-owned brand, and a bendy vibrator.

Grab your lube, and let’s shop for some of the best sex toys for queer people (according to me, a queer person!).

This Versatile (and Discreet) Waterproof Starfish Vibrator

CLF Starsi Vibrator There’s a lot to love about CLF (Cute Little F***ers, a queer-, trans-, and disabled-owned sexual wellness company that specializes in making inventive and inclusive vibrators such as Starsi, which sends sumptuous vibrations from the tips of its six arms to its center. As CLF explains, “Starsi is particularly loved by transgender and non-binary folx or those with genital dysphoria, as it can cover the entire genital region.” You can cup it in your hand and rub it on a partner, use it as a humping and grinding toy, and even take it in the bath since it’s fully waterproof. Personally, I love the fact that the motor is more of a low, growling rumble than a high-pitched buzz. Check out every other vibrating creation on the site—they’re more fun to collect than trading cards. See At Cute Little Fuckers $ 79

This Strap-On Harness Bundle Is 15% Off

Wet for Her StartHer Harness + Out Strap-on Bundle I am still waiting with bated breath for Renee Rapp to collaborate with Wet for Her, the lesbian-owned sexual wellness company that designs and sources non-corny, high-quality strap-ons, trans-affirming gear, and LGBTQ-centered sex toys. This harness and dildo bundle is 15 percent off right now, and souped-up version the ideal beginner’s strap-on kit; for less than the price of a martini-filled lobster dinner, you’ll get a crotchless harness with just a touch of BDSM vibes, and a five-inch insertable silicone dildo with a slight curve for stimulating your AFAB (assigned female at birth) partner’s G-spot like a pro. Buy At Wet For Her $ 66

My Crown Jewel of Prostate Massagers

Njoy Pure Wand Stainless Steel Dildo When I want to pull out all the stops to impress a sexual partner, I bring forth the one and only Njoy steel wand. The beauty of this toy lies in its simplicity and versatility: the stainless steel has a sumptuous weight to it that applies pressure to a partner’s prostate (or G-spot!), so that all you have to do is gently rock it back and forth. It’s also compatible with all types of lubes, and looks stunning on a bedside shelf. If a friend is ever buying an intermediate-level sex toy as a gift, I always recommend this sparkling wand—it even comes in its own velvet-lined box. See At Lovehoney $ 180 Free Shipping

Take Fingering to the Next Level

Corexpower Intense Finger Vibrator for Couples Don’t underestimate the power of a finger vibrator. These toys can be used in all kinds of places, from massaging a partner’s perineum or clitoris to rubbing their nipples or erogenous zones. This light purple pleaser is under $20 and is just begging to be tossed in a suitcase to go to Cabo with you and your boo; at 4.3-inches in length it’s super compact, but still packs an impressive 10 vibration settings. See At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping

For the AFAB Trans Lover Boys

Lovehoney Open Invite Clear Rechargeable Vibrating Male Stroker I’ll always hype up strokers as one of the best sex toys for people with penises because they’re a hell of a lot easier to clean (meaning, just rinse with soap/disinfect) than chamber-based stokers by brands (think, Fleshlight’s iconic tubes). This clear, vibrating stroker is by Lovehoney, an immense online marketplace for every kind of person, and a company that takes the time to highlight the particularly queer-friendly aspects of its sex toys. As Lovehoney explains about this 2.5-inch stroker, “If someone has had bottom surgery, the phalloplasty penis may have different levels of sensation in different areas, so you can maneuver a stroker like this one into the right position for you.” That two-inch size is also great for folks who might be taking hormones for clitoral growth. See At Lovehoney $ 55

This Anal- and Vaginal-Stimulation Wünderkind Vibe

Unbound Babes Bender Vibe I always refer to the queer-owned Unbound Babes as the cool kid of sexual wellness companies, because everything about it—the wavy branding, meme-heavy sense of humor, non-gendered toys, and elevated BDSM jewelry—feels so very tapped into the culture at large. Sex toy shoppers want their devices to feel like extensions of their personalities, and that means they’re seeking high-quality toys that feel like objets d’art (the Swedish luxury brand LELO is another winner in that category) and deliver on versatility. The Bender is a bestseller for Unbound Babes precisely because it’s a flexible toy that can be used as a wearable vaginal or anal vibrator. As a bonus, its vibration register is super quiet, making it ideal if you share a wall with a roommate. See At Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: