These Four Sneakers Have Been Game Changers for My Foot Pain

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A few months ago, I realized that my current supposedly comfortable sneaker lineup was at the end of its road. After experiencing pretty severe foot pain for nearly a year without being able to pinpoint the source, my doctor finally suggested that my footwear could be contributing to the pain, if not causing it. It turns out that she was right.

My go-to (albeit worn-down and very old) sneakers were no longer supporting my feet as well as they could be, and as a result, I was left with sore and achy feet and legs. I decided to make it my mission to find walking shoes that wouldn’t leave my feet aching and dull after a long day—or just a walk around my neighborhood (getting plenty of steps was my other mission for 2025!).

If you’re in the same boat, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve tested dozens of sneakers for their pain-reducing benefits, and have been able to narrow down my favorite pairs so you don’t have to go through the trial-and-error process like I did.

These four pairs of sneakers have completely transformed how I get through my daily life, and my chronic foot pain, achy legs, and sore back have reduced significantly since I started wearing them.

Hoka Arahi 7 Everyday Running Shoes I've heard only great things about Hoka, so I was eager to try a pair of sneakers from them, and they did not disappoint. My first impression was that they were comfortable and felt supportive. My feet didn't feel restricted, and they weren't too heavy—I didn't feel like my feet were dragging. After some research, I found that these shoes are designed with Hoka’s patented J-Frame technology, which refers to the placement of rubber and EVA foam material on the bottom of the shoe. It's supposed to help with arch support and provide stabilization. After a five-mile walk, my feet felt as if I hadn't been on them for an hour, which was not something I've experienced in a while. It's worth noting that these shoes have the seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, which means they've been reviewed by podiatrists to ensure the shoes promote optimal foot health. Shop At Amazon $ 145 Shop At Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping

Aetrex Danika Arch Support Sneaker These sneakers feel like I'm walking on a pillow every time I wear them. Aetrex has a built-in orthotic system in every pair of sneakers they sell, which focuses on stabilizing and aligning the body. I'm not sure if I felt more aligned per se, but I definitely noticed a significant decrease in my foot pain after long days of standing in place and walking around. I felt that these shoes gave me a bit of extra oomph to take my next stride—in a way, they took some of the work out of walking. Aside from being functional, they are machine washable and feature a removable insole that has antimicrobial technology to help fight odors. Shop At Zappos $ 140

Brooks Glycerin 21 Down From $160 I'm not a runner, but I do wear running shoes pretty often because I find them comfortable and supportive. The Brooks Glycerin 21 is no exception with its soft cushion and broad platform, which offer comfort and a smooth landing with each step. Now these are the perfect gym shoes as they offer stability and don't leave much room for my foot to move around in them. Sometimes, I'm left with a slight discomfort while wearing these shoes around the upper region of my foot; however, it's not always the case. Shop At Zappos $ 110 Free Shipping

OOFOS OOMG Eeze Low Shoe I've been a fan of OOFOS for a while, so I’m not surprised the brand makes the ideal recovery shoe. I'm not a professional athlete, but I do engage in a decent amount of activity on a weekly basis, which can leave my legs (and feet) feeling tired. I wouldn't wear these shoes to do HIIT, hiking, or heavy running, but they are perfectly suited for everyday tasks such as running errands or cleaning the house. They utilize shock absorption to take some of the impact off of your feet alongside their patented footbed design, and it makes all the difference. Shop At Zappos $ 130 Free Shipping Shop At Amazon $ 130

