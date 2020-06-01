Brighten Up Your Space With One of These Desk Lamps

Anyone who truly knows me knows how passionate I am about lamps. I think it’s because I’m not the biggest fan of overhead lighting. Instead, I prefer a stylish, powerful lamp, or a few, that can disseminate light across a room to make it feel cozier, homier, warmer. But also, I find the process of picking out the perfect lamp extremely entertaining. It’s often really challenging to find a design you like, one that’s the right size, and one that utilizes the right kind of bulbs. To help you pick out the perfect soft light desk lamp, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR A DESIGNY LAMP

Anglepoise Type 75 This is a design classic a la Pixar. Anglepoise lamps look good no matter what the rest of your decor may be. Originally launched in 1950, this lamp will never go out of style. It’s sleek, made of aluminum, and comes in a variety of fun colors. Plus, the bulb you need is included with the purchase so it’ll be ready to go from the second you take it out of the box. Buy on Design Within Reach $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR TECH SAVVY LAMP

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Find a more technologically advanced desk light, I dare you. This one from Dyson intelligently tracks your local daylight and adjusts its warmth and brightness accordingly. It also can be adjusted for your age or what you’re using it for, too. It has the ability to provide great indirect light, feature light, and ambient light, as well as operating as a great desk light. It’s the all-in-one of the future. Buy on Amazon $ 759 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EYE FRIENDLY LAMP

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Worried about your eyesight? This lamp shines a flicker free light that brightens your space up without harming your eyes. Perfect for reading, studying, or working, it has seven different brightness levels to allow you to adjust accordingly. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ADJUSTABLE LAMP

LITOM Desk Lamp A desk lamp doesn’t have to be on display all the time. This lamp has a 180 degree flexible arm, so when you’re not using it, you can just fold it up and put it away with ease. It also has three color modes, three brightness levels, and a 90 degree base axis so it’s highly adjustable for any use. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A TOUCH CONTROL LAMP

Seaside Village Touch Control Lamp Not only does this lamp have a simple, yet elegant design, it also has touch controls. Just tap the base to change from low, medium, high, or off. It’s pretty neat and easy to use. No more searching around for the switch inside the shade, this is how lamps should be. Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

