Best Song Nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Attend Oscars Due to COVID
TICK TICK BUMMER
With the Oscars just a day away, musical-theater-darling-turned-musical-film-darling Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he won’t be attending the award ceremony. “Made it to Hollywood... This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID,” his tweet began. “She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested —, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.” LMM is up for an award with his song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, which was nominated for Best Original Song. Encanto also received nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. If that weren’t enough, tick, tick...Boom!, which Miranda directed, has also been nominated for Best Film Editing and Best Actor, Andrew Garfield. Miranda’s tweet concludes, “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM”