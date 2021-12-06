Thoughtful (and Useful) Stocking Stuffers They'll Actually Like

If I'm being honest, stocking stuffers are highly underrated. Personally, I enjoy unraveling my stocking's contents far more than I do opening actual presents under the tree. Sure, stocking stuffers may be smaller (though not necessarily less expensive), but there's something extra whimsical and fun about them.

Perhaps it's the fact that stocking stuffers aren't associated with all the pressure that picking out the right holiday gift can cause or perhaps they just remind of us the Christmas excitement many of us enjoyed as children. Either way, we're firm believers that good old-fashioned stocking stuffers should not be underlooked.

You may think that stockings are just for kids, but honestly, they really shouldn't be (heck, even each of my pets has one of their own!) Whether you're already on board with stockings or had forgotten about these underlooked holiday micr0-gifts, it's time to keep the tradition of stockings alive and well this year.

Scroll through below to check out our favorite stocking stuffers for the holiday to gift this year.

Manscaped Lawn Mower Electric Groin Trimmer Buy at Amazon $ 59.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drowsy Mulberry Silk Eye Mask Buy at Amazon $ 69.95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gooseberry Lingerie Frou Frou Bra If you're looking for a sexy stuffer. Buy at Gooseberry $ 65

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Buy at Amazon $ 17.84 Free Shipping

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Buy at Amazon $ 24.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gilette Heated Razor For Men The perfect winter sidekick. Buy at Amazon $ 149.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Buy at Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bala Bangles Ankle Weights Buy at Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Xo Marshmellow Cookie Coal Fluffles Buy at Xo Marshmellow $ 11.99

The Route Party-Ready Holiday Skin Kit For glowing, holiday-ready skin. Buy at The Route $ 100

