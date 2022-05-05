The Best Sunglasses for Women to Elevate Your Summer Look

A good pair of sunglasses can help offer up instant shade when you need a break from the sun’s damaging (and crow’s feet-causing) rays. Adequate protection from the sun is obviously paramount when it comes to finding the right pair (and this goes for any season, not just spring and summer), but the best sunglasses for women in 2022 will also elevate your overall look—even if you just ran out in your sweats and running shoes.

Of course, sunglasses don’t last forever. They break, get scratched, or even get lost as you go about your busy life. Of course, sunglasses aren’t immune to the lightning-fast trend cycle in the fashion space, and most desirable women’s sunglass styles change all the time making the need to buy new shades a pretty regular thing. Plus, you want to have a good rotation of different styles on hand to suit different needs. Trying to hide dark circles and swollen eyes to grab a coffee? Reach for a statement-making oversized pair of sunglasses. Headed to the beach for a summer party? You’ll need to make sure your sunglasses are engineered with extra protection for your delicate peepers.

There are a lot of best-selling women’s sunglasses for different styles, face shapes, and different needs to weed through when it comes to choosing a new pair, so the buying experience can get really overwhelming—and fast. If you’re on the hunt for one of the best pairs of sunglasses for women to give your summer accessory lineup an instant refresh for the upcoming season, scroll through below to find the right pair for you.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses File these under “statement glasses.” Le Specs’ Air Heart sunglasses feature an oversized cat-eye silhouette for maximum impact. An acetate frame ensures these glasses can handle being tossed around (although a soft case is included). Oh, and Meghan Markle is a fan of this pair too! Buy at Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Revolve $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray Ban Erika Sunglasses Ray-Ban is practically the gold standard for quality eyewear, and the Erikas don’t disappoint. They feel lightweight on your face while offering up maximum style, and they flatter a wide variety of face shapes. They also lend 100 percent UV protection, so you don’t have to stress about potential eye damage. Buy at Bloomingdale's $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quay High Profile Polarized Sunglasses Snag a pair of lightweight sunglasses in an iconic frame with this option from Quay Australia. The aviators feature polarized lenses to help you see clearer and 100 percent UV protection to filter out harmful UV rays. Adjustable non-slip nose pads help you stay comfortable, even during all-day wear. Buy at Nordstrom $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sojos Classic Polarized Tortoise Sunglasses At just $15, these Amazon best-sellers are a total steal. The polarized lenses filter out up to 99 percent of UV rays and are wrapped in a sturdy plastic frame with a chic tortoiseshell pattern. The sunglasses are technically unisex, so you can swap them back and forth with other people in your family. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray Ban Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses You can’t go wrong with Ray Ban’s iconic Wayfarers, which are a total unisex classic that works well with most face shapes. These shades feature an acetate frame that holds up well to repeated use, while 100 percent UV protection helps shield your eyes from the sun. Choose from a range of frame colors to find the look that’s right for you. Buy at Amazon $ 163 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.