The Best Audio Sunglasses for Listening to Music and Taking Phone Calls

Scouting Report: These audio sunglasses are both functional and stylish—and they eliminate the need for earbuds.

Sunglasses with built-in wireless audio? Yes, please! It’s hard enough trying to keep up with your sunglasses and your earbuds—especially when you’re commuting or on the go. Combining the sunglasses with audio functionality into one multi-purpose item is truly the best of both worlds. Plus, investing in one of the best audio sunglasses eliminates the need to actually put anything into your ear canal, which means you’ll be able to hear your music or your business call while also being able to hear what’s happening around you—audio sunglasses are truly a game-changer, folks.

So now you’re convinced that you need a pair of audio sunglasses in your life, but which pair is right for your busy lifestyle? After all, there are quite a few pairs of audio sunglasses on the market these days. Well, you’ve come to the right place. We tested several different pairs of highly-rated audio sunglasses to help you narrow down your search and also got comments from two audio experts to help you make the best choice.

Bose Frames Tempo Audio Sunglasses If you tend to play hard, you need audio sunglasses that can keep up. “For the ultimate outdoor warrior, these sunglasses offer the premium listening experience that one would expect with Bose audio technology,” says Marisella Villano, owner of the Marvil Fit fitness studio in the Hamptons. “You will be unstoppable with these lightweight, polarized, and water-resistant shades.” The Bose Frames Tempo has a matte finish and a battery life that lasts up to 8 hours. “The lenses are even interchangeable and the polycarbonate frames are prescription ready if you want that option,” Villano says. “Soft silicone nose pads will keep the frames snug while reducing friction against your skin when you are going all out in your workouts.” And the curved frame of the sunglasses also helps to keep them in place while also remaining comfortable. The intuitive touch controls let you adjust the volume just by sliding your finger along the right temple, and you can access your phone’s voice assistant with a simple double-tap. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Soundcore Frames Landmark Audio Sunglasses If you like to change styles, the Soundcore Frames Tour Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses have almost a dozen different interchangeable frames. Using the quick release hinges, you can change to several different types and styles of frames— some with polarized lenses and others with blue-light filtering. “It’s easy to immerse yourself in the outdoors with this fun pair of shades, and the flexible hinges offer a more comfortable fit for wider faces,” Villano says. The water-resistant frames last for up to 5.5 hours before they need to be charged. “Just tap on the audio temple to change tunes or take a call or go hands-free with the built-in audio assistant – and there is a privacy mode too, so no one will be able to listen in on your calls,” she says. Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Best Buy $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose Soprano Cat-Eye Audio Frames The cat-eye design and high gloss finish of the Bose Frames Soprano Smart Audio Sunglasses makes them a good choice if you’re looking for a more stylish look combined with a more luxurious feel. The polarized lenses resist scratches and are shatterproof, and they can block 99 percent of UVA/B rays. You can get up to 5.5 hours of listening time from a single charge, and control music and calls via the right temple of the sunglasses. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Razer Anzu Smart Audio Glasses The Razor Anzu Smart Glasses are designed with both blue light lenses to help protect your eyes when staring at your digital devices and also polarized lenses for outdoor usage, so they can be swapped out depending on your needs. The IPX4 design means they can resist sweat and water splashes, so they’re great for working out. A single charge provides more than five hours of playtime, and the touch interface on the frame is used to control media and calls. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Smart Audio Sunglasses The classic aviator design is just one of several styles you can choose from with the Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Smart Audio Sunglasses. “Talk about an upgrade in eyewear - these smart sunglasses offer lenses with polarization and UV protection with the integrated Bluetooth, connectable to your phone, laptop and smartwatch anytime,” Villano says. Two easy buttons on the front of the sunglass arm allow you to change songs or grab a call easily, and they offer up to an eight-hour battery life and recharge via a magnetic charger.” Buy at Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FAUNA Bluetooth Audio Smart Sunglasses The Fauna Fabula Crystal Brown Audio Smart Sunglasses are another option for blocking the sun’s rays while listening to your favorite tunes and receiving calls hand-free. “Stylish for both men and women, these glasses are super light and comfortable,” says Alison Roessler, strength and conditioning specialist, and founder/CEO of Truve, a private training facility and wellness center in Oakland, CA. “They make you feel like you are in a spy movie—and an added bonus is that they provide blue light blocking technology, which helps improve the longevity of your eyes.” The dust and water-resistant glasses have touch controls on both sides of the frames and the battery provides 4 hours of phone calls, music, or voice assistance. Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

