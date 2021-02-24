Here Are Our Favorite T-Shirts We’ve Tried and Loved

Scouted Contributor Morgan Thomspon has to remind himself not to wear these shirts every single day. He writes, “The Heavy Bag Tee from Taylor Stitch is the perfect combo of old and new. The shirt is substantial, reminiscent of the heavy, vintage t-shirts that can be pulled from the racks of my local thrift store. However, it also incorporates a more modern style — it is tailored with a tapered shoulder seam that adds just enough shape while still feeling spacious . Finally, but perhaps most importantly, they top it all off with a deep front chest pocket, which is excellent for stashing a phone, sunglasses, or even a disposable camera, in style.”