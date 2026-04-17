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While buying pot used to look like in-person exchanges of cash and brown paper bags, now it’s all credit cards and delivery. Where edibles used to be brownies of impossible-to-predict potency, now your options look like the snack aisle of a grocery store with nutrition labels to match.

Before we break down the best THC-spike treats to buy online, please note that all of the edibles below are federally legal and available to buy online (although certain states restrict delivery in ways that retailers handle differently, so check your address wherever you’re looking to buy).

Nearly everything featured clocks in at 10mg of THC per serving or less. For me, 5mg of THC is a pleasant evening and 10mg is a once-in-a-while party (when I reviewed low THC beverages, 5mg was my cap). As with anything new, I’d suggest you start small and work your way up, even if that means you need to nibble on a square of infused chocolate like some kind of stoner mouse.

Best for Picking Your Dose

Upstate Elevator Each gummy is a 10mg puck, with five 2mg wedges that are scored for easy dosing–much more precise than trying to bite a gummy in half by sight. My favorite was the strawberry lemonade: fresh, sour, delicious. Two wedges (4mg total) gave me a bubbly, uplifted feeling. I felt chatty, giggly, fun. If I ever want more than that, I can just add another wedge. Easy as pie, and just as tasty. Shop At Upstate Elevator

Best for Eating the Whole Bag

Sweedies My biggest issue with gummies is that you can only eat one, sometimes only half. The serving size for non-weed gummy bears is, what? 20? A bag of Sweedies is 5mg of THC, delivered in ten half-mg gummies. I loved these; because of the low dose, there was no grassy taste–the nighttime gummies tasted homemade, like fresh cherry juice. A low-tolerance friend who grabbed a bag noted that she liked the ability to really fine-tune her experience: eating one gummy at a time ensured she hit the sweet spot of feeling good without ever tipping into too much. Shop At Sweedies

Best for Flavor

Cornbread The cherry lime flavor was sweet and intense, with very minimal grassy aftertaste. The size of these gummies was also a little bigger than some, which is a treat when they taste as good as these do. I’m not typically a stickler for packaging, but many gummies come in impossible to open bags that I end up cutting open in my frustration; the jars Cornbread uses are much more convenient and add to the premium experience. Shop At Cornbread

Dear Flor Every gummy in Dear Flor’s line is inspired by classic Filipino flavors and they're all equally delish. My favorite was the mango gummy; the taste was like an actual, perfectly ripe mango. It wasn't too sweet and the texture was bouncy, almost mochi-like. The effect was slow, and I felt very settled in, relaxed, blissfully unmotivated. I cuddled and watched Instagram reels, went to bed a little early and fell asleep quickly. A perfect evening. Shop At Dear Flor

Best for Bedtime

ayrloom Pillow Talk I’m a sucker for floral flavors, so the blueberry lavender taste of these nighttime gummies caught my eye. They pair THC and CBN (the part of marijuana that makes you drowsy) with a touch of melatonin. After an hour, I could feel my eyelids getting heavy. When I woke up in the morning, I could tell I slept deeply, and I had no lingering grogginess which I sometimes get with a bigger melatonin dose. Shop At ayrloom

Best for No Taste

1906 Sometimes you want to eat a gummy that tastes like candy, sometimes you just want the effects. These pick-your-impact pills pair THC with herbal supplements for results like “chill” for relaxation and “love” for arousal. Because they’re pills, you don’t have to worry about finding your favorite flavor. You’re not meant to chew, just swallow. I love that they’re low dose, just 2mg of THC each, and portable. Grab the discovery kit for sample packs of the whole line. Shop At 1906

Best for Low Tolerances (and Beginners)

Mary & Jane Melts These melts are very fast-acting thanks to their unique delivery system: place a melt under your tongue and let it dissolve. Sunny is just 1mg; Super Sunny is 2.5; Dreamy is 1mg of THC plus CBN and sleep-promoting adaptogens (a good melatonin-free sleep option). The passion fruit flavor of Super Sunny was really fresh, and good thing–it takes a minute or so for the whole melt to dissolve. The texture as it’s melting takes a little getting used to, but it’s more than a fair trade off for the quick, gentle lift they deliver. I'm also a huge fan of the brand's morning-after wellness shots–just 1mg of THC with ginger, b12, electrolytes and more to help you recover after a rough night. Shop At Mary & Jane

Most Fun

Sonder Space Crystals These space crystals infuse a childhood favorite, popping candy, with 10mg of THC. The taste was straight candy–I chose watermelon (and only had half a bag), but there are a ton of flavors including maple bacon and strawberry champagne. The whole time they were fizzling around in my mouth I was thinking, why haven't I had these in a decade? Why am I wasting my adulthood eating anything else? Because they dissolve without swallowing, the effects happen quickly and deliver a fun, elevated energy. I took these to a gathering and the response was universally positive. Get at least one packet of these for when you need to call on your inner child. Shop At Sonder

Roma Communion Wafers I almost put these in a category of their own: Best for Blasphemy. I brought these to a party, and they were a huge hit. Everyone wanted a photo of the sunglass-wearing Jesus printed on each wafer. Novelty aside, these are shockingly free of any weed-y taste. Makes sense; the company that makes these, MAMMAMIA, is helmed by an actual Italian chef. The brand also boasts gummies in elevated flavors like kiwi bellini and sold-out cake bites that I’m refreshing daily until they restock. Shop At MammaMia

Emily Levin / The Daily Beast

Best for Savory Snacks

Dash If you have a sweet tooth, you’ve got your pick of edibles to choose from. Craving savory? You’re basically out of luck. The brilliance of Dash is that it can be sprinkled into any snack. Think sauces, beverages, dips–just rip open a portable packet and mix. I blended a dash of Dash into pickle dip I was making and couldn't taste any difference. Taken straight (for science, of course) there was no sweetness, just a hint of bitterness, perfect for savory treats. Hometown Hero also sells gummies, chocolates, caramels, baked goods: basically anything you could be looking for, so definitely worth checking out if you're shopping around. Shop At Hometown Hero

Best Chocolate

oHHo oHHo’s chocolate bars offer the same flavors and varieties you’d expect from a high-end chocolatier. A half of a square gave me a settled feeling; I caught up on some work, cooked dinner, watched the season finale of Paradise (SEASON THREE WHEN?) without feeling the itch to do something dump on my phone as a distraction. The only problem with the dark chocolate salted caramel bar? That I couldn't (or at least shouldn't) eat the whole thing. Shop At oHHo

incredibles The flavors of the chocolate bars incredibles has are ten out of ten. Magnolia Bakery-inspired banana pudding, mint, red velvet, and peanut “buddah” (my favorite, and newly also available as peanut butter cups). Despite wishing I could eat half of a square, that was the perfect amount. I felt lifted, carefree, laid-back. If you've tried edibles before to low or no effect, these bars may be for you: many Reddit threads are dedicated to both how great these bars taste and how consistently they deliver a high. Shop At incredibles

Best for Baking

Benevolent Bakery If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at baking infused treats, but you’re wary of the science required to make weed butter or oil? Benevolent Bakery offers box mixes as easy as any in your supermarket, in various intensities. I used their confetti cake mix in 125mg to make 24 cupcakes. The math on this works out to ~5mg each: 125 mg per box, divided by 24 cupcakes = 5.2mg per cupcake, not counting the bits of batter that stuck to the bowl (reminder: don’t lick the spoon!!). They tasted exactly like boxed confetti cake and only required eggs, oil, and water. I took these to a party and had one: it was definitely on the very strong side (and some of the texts I got from others the next morning concurred). Next time, I'll probably make cake balls for an even smaller serving or cut a pan of Benevolent Bakery's brownie mix into bite-sized squares. Shop At Benevolent Bakery

Best for Picking Your Strain

lumi As someone who has never learned to smoke pot without coughing, I’ve never gotten into understanding and appreciating specific strains. Typically, gummies offer indica and sativa blends, if they even get that specific. Lumi offers strain-specific gummies so you can find the blend that makes you feel exactly as you’d like to. One thing I will flag: when you see “apple pie” or “birthday cake” – these are not flavors, they’re pot strains. The flavor is pretty grassy, so if you need your edibles to taste like there’s no weed in them, move along. Shop At lumi

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