We’ve Tried Tons of Kitchen Tools. Here Are Our Favorites

There are few things in life I’m as passionate about as I am about kitchen utensils. I’m not the biggest fan of one-use kitchen gadgets (also this thing is blowing my mind right now). No, instead, I like to organize my kitchen and fill it with tools I use on an everyday basis that I’m obsessed with: tools I can’t wait to use, and that I get to use all the time. They are tools you likely already have in some respect, but if you aren’t very passionate about them, trust me, they aren’t the right ones. These are some tools that will help your cooking on a daily basis, and I hope you fall in love with them the same way I have.

FOR THE BEST SCALE

Escali Kitchen Scale You might have an analog scale, and while those work, they are pretty frustrating. I use a digital scale in the kitchen pretty much no matter what I'm doing, whether that's baking, cooking up a recipe, or even making a cocktail. When I'm cooking, "I need a dependent variable, something that remains stable while I play around with other techniques and tricks and other weird gadgets." This scale is that. The "tare" feature subtracts the weight of your bowl on your scale from the measurement, so you're always measuring with absolute precision. I couldn't live without this.

FOR THE BEST SPATULA

OXO Fish Turner The spatula is the most underrated kitchen utensil in my opinion. Chances are, you use one pretty much every single time you're cooking. But a fish spatula is the only spatula you need. "This fish spatula is a sleek, multi-purpose spatula that will replace every other spatula you own. and when you're in a kitchen crisis and are grabbing haphazardly for your trusty tool, it'll end up being the fish spatula, nine-times-out-of-ten." It's perfect for picking up delicate fish, sure, flipping pancakes, making omelettes, anything you would think to use a spatula for, this one will do it better than the rest.

FOR THE BEST TONGS

OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Tongs You definitely have a pair of tongs in your house, but are they tongs you love? If not, you have the wrong pair . "If you're between a pair of nine inch and twelve inch tongs, the answer is a no-brainer. Twelve inch tongs are superior because you'll never burn yourself over a hot grill or a steaming dutch oven. These tongs also have silicone scalloped heads, and while some might prefer the heads to be stainless steel, I just don't see their point of view. The silicone heads pick up absolutely anything you need them to, whether it's meat off the grill, fresh cooked noodles, or delicate fish, and remain easy to clean unlike their counterparts. And because they're nonstick, they'll work well with any cookware you put in their way, and won't scratch or scuff their surfaces."

FOR THE BEST BAKING MAT

Silpat Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat Could you use parchment paper? I guess, but why not opt for this non-stick, easy to clean Silpat baking mat instead? "It's made of fiberglass mesh and food-grade silicone, and it covers the entire surface area of a baking sheet perfectly so there's no risk of stickage. It's reusable for thousands of uses, so you'll never need to throw out burnt parchment paper again. It's great for baking cookies on, and they'll slide right off with ease, but soon I realized it can be used for so much more. It's a great surface to knead dough on, and you can also roast vegetables, fish, even bacon on it. Because of the materials it's made with, it also helps distribute heat in your oven more evenly, meaning it can cook things faster and better all around, too. "

