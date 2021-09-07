The Scouted 25 Under $25 Best Buys

If there's one thing you should know about Scouted, it's that we'll try almost anything once. Whether that's mushroom coffee or a paring knife, we want to make sure that we vigorously try and test everything we write about so that when you purchase the products, you know what you're getting.

So, in honor of that, we've decided to round up the top 25 products under $25 that we've written about and you've loved. Broken up by categories, you can find the perfect things to impulse buy or add to your Amazon cart the next time you forget toilet paper and don't want to just buy one thing. These are the no-brainers that you'll want to keep around for good.

How we determined this: Well, by you guys! These are the products that you, the readers of Scouted, have bought the most of. We'll continue to update this post as things move in and out of the top spots, and we're always looking to find more to show you. All of these products have been tested by Scouted's staff of writers and editors.

Kitchen

Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Straight Paring Knife: Driven by the Instagram recommendation from David Chang, Scouted writer Dan Modlin tried out this small but mighty pairing knife and found that it became the knife he used the most. It has a small, plastic handle, but it's easily maneuverable, which is what you need in a pairing knife.

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glass: Finding the perfect coffee cup is really as easy as purchasing these. Their double-wall construction keeps your hands from feeling too warm and they come in a handful of different sizes. Scouted writer Jessica Booth swears that these are the only glasses she drinks her coffee from.

OXO Good Grips 3 Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set: If you're the kind of person that thought measuring cups couldn't be approved upon, these will convince you otherwise. They're unbreakable (unlike Pyrex, which can shatter if not taken care of properly) and they're the perfect thing for pouring thicker liquids without a mess.

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers: We all end up with lemon halves, unused avocados, and quartered onions and are not sure what to do with them. Food Huggers solve that exact problem, by helping protect exposed foods from going gross in the fridge. Scouted writer Jessica Booth uses these practically every day.

Stasher Premium Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag: If there's one piece of kitchen equipment that gets the most use in my house, it's our Stasher bags. Scouted writer Jessica Booth introduced us to them, and described them as the all-in-one solution to Ziploc. Stick them in the freezer, microwave, or sous vide and you'll never want to use a plastic bag again.

Cleaning

Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth: Coasters can be your best defense against stubborn watermarks, but that's only if you remember to use them. Instead of hassling friends and visitors to put something under their glasses, you can worry less if you have a couple of these cloths on hand. Scouted contributor Dan Modlin says that "inside of the package is a 4”x5” reusable cloth that is treated with some sort of magical miracle substance."

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths: Another type of cloth to have on hand are these reusable dish cloths. Unlike wasteful paper towels, you can use these over and over for cleaning up spills, wiping down counters, or even washing dishes. Having packs of these stowed away will make your life a heck of a lot easier.

Skylarlife Home Grout Stain and Sealant Stain Remover: Grout can be the most frustrating thing to keep clean. Sometimes you don't even notice it's dirty, especially if it's been around longer than you have. This gel remover sticks to stubborn stains and lifts them with ease.

Emoly 6 Pack Food Grade Reusable Sponges for Dishes: Keeping on the reusable trend, these silicone sponges are probably the best thing since, well, actual sponges. The textured side helps lift caked-on food debris that would otherwise gunk up your dishwasher and leave your sponge smelling like it was left at the bottom of the sink for months.

Baseboard Buddy Baseboard & Molding Cleaning Tool: We all know that cleaning can be notoriously painful for your back, which is why this tool is especially handy. Not only does it get every centimeter of space around baseboards and molding, the extender arm means you don't need to be on your hands and knees or up on a ladder.

Home Goods

Luna Sundara Palo Santo Smudging Sticks: Investing in what makes you feel good has never been more important, and one of those things should be how your home smells. These Palo Santo sticks give a sense of calmness and help take away any odors from cooking, pets, or whatever is making your home less serene.

Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Incense Sticks - Aloeswood: These incense sticks are a great way to break your candle habit, but still giving your home a great atmosphere. These low-smoke incense sticks help fill your space with scent while not overwhelming you with too strong of a smell.

by.RHO Screen Repair Tape Kit: Accidents happen — people and pets can take down a screen in a second. If your window or door screens have seen better days, this repair kit helps patch those holes in seconds. It's a pain in the ass trying to replace a whole screen and this tape is the next best thing.

Woolzies Wool Dryer Balls: Single-use dryer sheets should no longer have a place in your laundry room. Instead, these reusable dryer balls help cut down on drying time as well as reduce your trash. You can even douse them with essential oils to give your clothes that fresh-from-the-laundry smell, without harmful chemicals or waste.

Dutch Blitz Original and Expansion Pack Set Card Game: Look, not many card games are ground-breaking these days, but getting your friend group introduced to Dutch Blitz may be your solution to social gatherings these days. It's fast-paced and will give even the most competitive friends a dose of realness. Dutch Blitz giveth and Dutch Blitz taketh away.

Wellness

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer: One of the most frustrating things about working from home is the lack of support. Not from your job, but from your desk set up. Some of us have been slacking on investing in ergonomic at-home chairs and desk, so this neck relaxer takes the pressure off (literally). Use this for just 10 minutes a day and you may feel like a weight's been lifted.

Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab: Packed with natural ingredients like honey, these nasal swabs can help kick those cold symptoms to the curb. It's an easy-to-use remedy that could help keep those sniffles at bay while you recover.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers: Instead of a morning coffee to jolt you away, these shower steamers can give you a dose of aromatherapy. Choose from a handful of different scents, place the disk onto the floor of your shower, and you're instantly transported away.

Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-on: Migraines are some of the most debilitating issues one can deal with, with pain, nausea, and light sensitivity all at once. This roll-on stick is packed with essential oils like peppermint and lavender to give you a dose of therapeutic smells to help calm your symptoms.

Prosource Fit Premium Latex Stackable Resistance Bands: Workouts at home have never been easier than with this set of resistance bands. Adding these into your routine can give you an extra level of difficulty to keep your mind and body sharp. They go up to 20 lbs of resistance for any level of workout.

Skin Care

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Daily Face Moisturizer: The internet loves this moisturizer and so does Scouted contributor Maria Cassano. "There are three major things I love about it: First, it actually does what it says it’ll do, so I can apply my foundation and not have to worry about it flaking. Second, it’s fragrance-free so it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. And third, it absorbs fast and never feels greasy, so it works especially well under makeup and doesn’t cause me to break out."

Green Goo Natural Skin Care Salve: Use this green goo to help soothe itchy or sensitive skin or slather it on a bug bite to prevent you from scratching. It's made to help soothe the skin with ingredients like aloe vera and rosehip oil.

Baebody Eye Gel: This best-in-class eye gel has been reviewed over 23,000 times. With Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, this under-eye product can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while also plumping skin to reduce the look of dark circles.

Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Tick & Insect Repellent: Being able to repel bugs without heading down the DEET path is something that should be on everyone's radar. Ranger Ready uses picaridin instead, which is safer and just as effective. This bug spray is non-greasy and odor-free.

Weleda Skin Food: Your skin is just as important as any other part of your body when it comes to nutrition. Scouted contributor Catherine Renton says that "The balm smells botanical with its mixture of sunflower seed oil, pansy, rosemary leaf, and calendula flower and boasts anti-inflammatory as well as nourishing properties. It feels immediately conditioning, providing instant relief for dry skin from head to toe."

