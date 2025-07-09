Cheat Sheet
1
Soap Opera Star Enters Program After Arrest for Intoxication
DIOS MIO
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 3:12PM EDT 
William Levy.
Europa Press Entertainment

William Levy, a Cuban-American actor best known for acting in telenovelas like Don’t Mess With an Angel and for competing in season 14 of Dancing with the Stars, avoided jail time for causing a public disturbance at a restaurant in Broward County, Florida. Levy, 44, was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing on April 14, but because Levy is a first-time offender, a judge granted him a second chance, People reports. The misdemeanor diversion program grants offenders “an opportunity to immediately accept responsibility for their actions, seek rehabilitation, and divert their cases from the criminal court system,” according to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office’s website. Levy is expected to complete the program by September 29, according to People. Levy’s arrest came a year after he had separated from his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez. “I think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy,” Gutiérrez, 46, told HOLA! last April.

Read it at People

2
Passengers Roast ‘Karen’ Lawyer Rushing to Leave Full Plane
MID-AIR MELTDOWN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 1:19PM EDT 
Sign welcoming travelers to Ft. Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. The sign, located at the baggage pick up area, is viewable to traffic. (Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images)
Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images

A woman got into an ugly spat with several passengers on a flight after she attempted to disembark from the aircraft before anyone else, the Daily Mail reported. In the viral TikTok clip, the unidentified woman can be seen attempting to push her way past several people in the aisle on a packed commercial flight that was believed to have just landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This sparked an argument. “Wait for the people in front of you to get off, that’s how we do it,” one passenger told the woman. “Shut your mouth,” she retorted, accusing the passengers around her of whining. She added, “Just get up when you want to ... just deal with it people, my God.” When another man began chanting “Karen, Karen, Karen,” the woman, who self-identified herself as a lawyer, accused him of being the problem. When a man refused to stop recording her, she snapped, “Shut the f--- up.” After she was scolded for swearing, she pointed to another man and said, “Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb.” In response, another passenger jumped in to shut her down, saying, “You can be a jerk but you’re not going to insult someone because of an accent.”

Read it at Mail Online

3
‘Grease’ Star Files for Divorce From Sixth Wife
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 11:36AM EDT 
Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022.
Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas in 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI

There won’t be any Summer Lovin’ for Lorenzo Lamas. The actor, who played blond jock Tom Chisum in Grease, filed for divorce from his sixth wife due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to a TMZ report published Tuesday. Lamas, 67, married Kenna Scott in 2023, five years after his divorce from actress Shawna Craig. His seven-year marriage to Craig also ended due to the same stated reason, though it was Lamas’ longest marriage. His four wives before Craig were Shauna Sand (a Playboy model), Kathleen Kinmont (an actress and co-star of Lamas), Michele Cathy Smith (Lamas’ publicist), and Victoria Hilbert (an actress and another co-star). Lamas is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and allowed him to star alongside his late mentor Jane Wyman. Lamas has also served as a judge on several game shows, including the bawdy competition show Are You Hot? That show, in which Lamas and two other judges evaluated contestants on their face, body, and sex appeal, was scrapped after one season. Lamas’ fans roundly criticized him when clips from the show were rediscovered earlier this year.

Read it at TMZ

4
Ice Cube Responds to Selena Gomez’s Childhood Crush Confession
KEEPING IT COOL
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 3:03PM EDT 

Selena Gomez may have blushed over Ice Cube as a kid, but the rapper-turned-actor isn’t sweating the revelation. “A lot of ‘em like me, homie,” the 56-year-old N.W.A alum said on the 3’s and Ones podcast. “What? Wassup? I heard this years ago.” Gomez, 32, was chatting with fellow pop star Karol G, 34, about their picks for the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) rappers last month when she revealed, “I had the biggest crush on (Ice Cube) when I was, like, 5.” Ice Cube—whose real name is O’Shea Jackson—returned the favor by sharing one of his own childhood crushes: Vanity, the lead singer of the 1980s hit group Vanity 6. “Bring her in here and see what happens,” the Friday actor joked, before adding that he had “about four” such crushes growing up. Vanity, who died from kidney failure in 2016, is best known for singing the steamy 1982 hit “Nasty Girl,” written and produced by Prince. Ice Cube has been married to Kimberly Woodruff since 1992, while Gomez is engaged to star producer Benny Blanco.

Read it at People

5
F1 Team Boss Fired After Bombshell Leaked Texts Scandal
END OF THE ROAD
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.09.25 8:52AM EDT 
Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing
Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Christian Horner has been fired as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula One team, a year on from an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. The 51-year-old, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, had led the racing team since its inception in 2005. His departure comes 17 months after a female colleague accused him of sexual harassment and controlling behavior, according to the BBC. An investigation following purported leaked WhatsApp messages cleared Horner, and Horner consistently denied allegations of any wrongdoing. No reason was given for his firing on Wednesday, with Red Bull thanking Horner for his work with the team. “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today,” the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, said. “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive of corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. According to the BBC, Horner is being courted by Mercedes for a potential role next season.

Read it at BBC

6
Most Canadians Now Say the U.S. Is the Biggest Threat to Their Country
MOVE OVER, BEIJING
Janna Brancolini
Published 07.09.25 12:19PM EDT 
Toronto Blue Jays players hold a giant Canadian flag during the national anthem to celerbate Canada Day ahead of play against the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 1, 2025 in Toronto
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

More than half of all Canadians, or 59 percent, now say the U.S. is the biggest threat facing their country. Previously China was the top-ranked threat in Canada, according to the Pew Research Center. But as President Donald Trump has threatened to annex Canada as the 51st U.S. state and started a trade war with one of the U.S.’s most important trading partners, just 15 percent of Canadians now view China as their biggest threat. At the same time, though, a sizable minority of Canadians—or 25 percent—viewed the U.S. as both their country’s top ally and its top threat. Similar results were reported in Mexico: Sixty-eight percent of respondents viewed the U.S. as the country’s top threat, while 20 percent said it was both their top ally and their top threat, underscoring how complex the relationship is between the U.S. and its neighbors. In the U.S., China was the top-ranked threat, with 42 percent of respondents overall naming China. The results differed by party, though, with 58 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents listing China. Among Democrats and people who leaned Democrat, 39 percent said Russia was the top threat, compared to 28 percent who named China.

Read it at Pew Research Center

7
AI Giant Becomes World’s Richest Company With $4TN Valuation
THE CHIPS ARE UP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.09.25 2:25PM EDT 
TOPSHOT - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025. Gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence will once again vie for attention at the Consumer Electronics Show, as vendors behind the scenes will seek ways to deal with tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump. The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens formally in Las Vegas on January 7, 2025, but preceding days are packed with product announcements. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed AI as “the next industrial revolution.” PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

California-based chipmaker Nvidia has officially become the most valuable company in the world, beating Silicon Valley rivals Microsoft, Apple, and Google to become the first company valued at over $4 trillion. The tech giant is the first company to ever achieve this market value, beating Apple’s previous record-setting market cap in December, reported the Associated Press. Founded in 1993, Nvidia achieved a $2 trillion valuation in just over a decade before hitting $3 trillion in June 2024. Its 1999 invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) revolutionized PC gaming and modern computing. Its valuation has skyrocketed in recent years however after it cemented itself as the decisive market leader in creating the chips which artificial intelligence (AI) and other large language models such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini depend on. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has hailed AI as “the next industrial revolution.” Tech giants have since begun aggressively stockpiling Nvidia’s chips in order to advance self-driving cars, AI-generated content, and more. Nvidia’s shares rose by 2.5 percent Wednesday morning, trading at $164 each. Just two years ago, they were valued at $14. Last quarter saw the company’s revenue surge by 69 percent to $44.1 billion.

Read it at AP News

8
Netflix Star Wakes Up ‘Reborn’ After Spending Weeks in Coma
'NEW LIFE'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 1:50PM EDT 
Netflix actor Manuel Masalva has awoken from a medically induced coma.
Netflix actor Manuel Masalva has awoken from a medically induced coma. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Narcos: Mexico star Manuel Masalva, 44, said he woke up “reborn” after spending weeks in a medically induced coma in Dubai. The Mexican actor announced in a Monday post on Instagram that he is awake and now on the road to recovery after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection in March. “I am healing. I want to profoundly thank you all for the support you have given me and continue to give me, in every sense, every one of you,” he wrote, revealing that he spent 105 days in the hospital. “There is so much left to go, but I feel blessed, strong, reborn and well-accompanied. ... God has given me a new chance at life. God has given me new life.” Masalva reportedly fell ill shortly after arriving in the country on March 14 after spending time in the Philippines. He required emergency surgery before he was placed in a medically induced coma. In his post, Masalva also thanked his doctors and Dubai’s culture of “love and spirituality,” adding, “I owe you all my life.” A GoFundMe set up for the actor has raised around $58,000.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

9
Trump Will Attend FIFA Club World Cup Final in New Jersey
FAN BOY
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 2:11PM EDT 
Trump with a soccer ball.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will attend another major sporting event this weekend, announcing at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he will attend the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday. The match will pit five-time Premier League champion Chelsea against either Paris St. Germain—which won the UEFA Champions League in May—or Spanish side Real Madrid. Trump has made American investment in soccer a focus by forming task forces focused on the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has flexed his friendship with Trump, meeting with the president repeatedly this year and announcing on Tuesday that the organization opened an office in the New York Trump Tower. Infantino’s organization has also lobbied against some of the administration‘s harsher immigration stances to assuage nervous fans traveling to the U.S. to watch the upcoming major tournaments. Trump’s visit to MetLife Stadium for the match on Sunday will be the latest in a string of spectator appearances stretching back to the 2024 campaign, from a UFC match in New Jersey to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Trump has not said who he will be rooting for on Sunday.

Read it at BBC

10
WATCH: New Mexico Home Swept Away by Floodwaters
HEARTBREAKING
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.09.25 1:45PM EDT 
House swept by flood
Kaitlyn Carpenter/NWS Albuquerque

A shocking video shows a home drifting down the Rio Ruidoso during torrential flooding on Tuesday in the remote town of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Fortunately, the homeowner was out of town during the flood, her best friend Kaitlyn Carpenter told the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “It was kind of heartbreaking to be filming and then to see my best friend’s house that I have memories in floating down the river on top of everything,” she said. Wildfires in 2024 consumed the natural vegetation around Ruidoso, leaving burn scars that made the village especially susceptible to flooding. A statement posted by the village reported that a 40- to 50-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl drowned during the flash flood. Emergency services rescued at least 85 people on Tuesday, according to The Weather Channel. The Rio Ruidoso rapidly rose 20 feet during the flood, reaching its highest ever recorded height. The deadly flash flooding came after catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas on Friday took at least 119 lives, including 27 girls at a summer camp.

Read it at The Weather Channel

