The Best Prime Big Deal Days Scores to Shop This Week

After a successful Prime Day in July, Amazon has officially kicked off day number one of its Prime Day sequel, Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8 at 11:59 pm EDT. Amazon describes Prime Big Deal Days as a “holiday kick-off event” allowing Prime members to score major deals sitewide before November’s Black Friday frenzy is in full swing.
“We’re excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days,” said vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon, Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, in a previous press release for the sale event. “With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping.”
Last year’s two-day deal extravaganza was chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to expensive investment items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off—and this year is shaping up to be equally as impressive.
Shoppers can expect major markdowns on top brands like Sony, Barbie, LG, SharkNinja, and Dyson, as well as similar sale structures (lightning deals, invite-only deals, etc.) to last year’s deals event. Shoppers will also find plenty of seasonal discounts to take advantage of, including holiday decor, last-minute Halloween supplies, and early gifting ideas.
You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month). Check out the best Prime Big Deal Days scores to shop during the next 48 hours.
Pantry and Personal Care
Aloha: Score 29 percent off the brand’s clean, plant-based (and delicious) protein bars.
Auraglow: Up to 20 percent off LED light-powered teeth whitening kits.
Buoy: 25 percent off Scouted’s favorite flavorless and ultra-concentrated electrolyte hydration drops.
Claritag Skin Tag Removal: 21 percent off the brand’s FDA-cleared skin tag removal treatments.
Crest: Take up to 35 percent off Crest’s bestselling White Strips.
Dawn: 15 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.
GAHAY: Up to 25 percent off select activewear, including leggings and bike shorts.
Liquid I.V.: 30 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.
Lumineux: Up to 30 percent off its non-toxic and sensitive-teeth-friendly oral care products.
Lumify: Score 30 percent off this game-changing redness-reducing eye drop.
Navage: Take 35 percent off select sinus and nasal irrigation devices.
Oral-B: Score up to 40 percent off a selection of the brand’s iO Deep Clean toothbrushes.
pH-D Feminine Health: Take 25 percent off its bestselling boric acid treatments.
Recess: Take up to 34 percent off the brand’s calming, adaptogen-infused mocktails, supplements, and beverages.
Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories
Adidas: 20 percent off select men’s and women’s sneakers.
Hanes: Up to 56 percent off essentials for men and women, including t-shirts, hoodies, and underwear.
HeyDude: Up to 50 percent off select comfort footwear.
Levi’s: Up to 30 percent off men’s and women’s jeans.
ShopBop: 10 percent off contemporary and designer brands, including Splits59, Rag and Bone, Lioness, and more.
Spanx: Take up to 30 percent off bras, underwear, and shapewear.
Under Armour: Up to 38 percent off training gear and activewear for men, women, and kids.
Beauty and Grooming
Baebody: Score to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.
Bio-Oil: Take 15 percent off the brand’s Original Skincare Oil.
Divi: Take 25 percent off select scalp and hair care products.
Elemis: 20 percent off select premium skincare products, including its beloved cleansing balms and serums.
First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.
Grace & Stella: Up to 48 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
Grande Cosmetics: Up to 50 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.
iRestore: Up to 20 percent off LED light therapy devices, including hair loss and anti-aging masks.
Medicube: Take up to 27 percent off the viral Korean Beauty brand’s bestsellers, including its Age-R booster devices and Zero Pore Pads.
Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.
Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.
NuFace: Take 20 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.
OUAI: Up to 20 percent off select hair care products.
Proactiv: Take up to 35 percent off select single items and bundles.
PÜR Beauty: Score 30 percent off the brand’s cult-favorite 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder and liquid foundations.
Solawave: Save 30 percent off its LED light therapy devices, including its 4-in-1 wand and full-face red light therapy masks.
Supergroop: 20 percent off the brand’s top-rated sunscreen and sun care products.
Timeless: 20 percent off the brand’s already budget-friendly skincare, including the beloved Vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Acid Serum.
TIRTIR: 30 percent off the brand’s viral Mask Fit Red compact cushion foundation.
Tocca: 20 percent off all candles, dry body oils, and past-season sets.
TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.
Ulike: 27 percent off its Scouted-approved at-home laser hair removal system.
Home and Kitchen
CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.
Coop Home: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.
Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.
Hai Smart Showerhead: Take $70 off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart shower head.
HexClad: 20 percent off all the Gordon Ramsay-approved brands in-stock kitchen and cooking items.
Mellani: Over 25 percent off the brand’s already reasonably priced (yet super premium) bedding.
OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.
Ruggable: Score 20 percent off the brand’s chic machine-washable rugs.
Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.
Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand‘s viral Squatty Potty line.
TabCouchCaddy: 15 percent off the brand’s giftable couch caddy.
Travelisimo: 10 percent off its Electric Heated Lunchbox for Adults.
Z-HOM: Up to 35 percent off bed frames, sofas, headboards, and pillows.
Cleaning and Vacuums
AirDoctor: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s next-level air purifiers.
AquaTru: Score up to 15 percent off the brand’s industry-leading countertop water purification systems.
EyeVac: Save big on the brand’s touchless dust pans.
HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly-rated air purifiers and accessories.
hOmeLabs: Up to 15 percent off dehumidifiers.
LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 56 percent off the low-cost robot vacuum cleaner.
NuWave Whole House Air Purifiers: Take 20 percent off select NuWave air purifiers and filters.
PurSteam: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling steam mop.
ScrubDaddy: 20 percent off the top-rated, non-scratch sponges and cleaning pads.
Sun Joe Electric Power Washers: Up to 45 percent off select power washers.
Seasonal and Holiday
Best Choice Products: Score up to half off artificial Christmas trees.
Halloween Candy (Bulk): Take up to 20 percent off bulk Halloween Candy ahead of this month’s holiday.
Haunted Hill Farm Store: Up to 33 percent off Halloween decorations, including animatronics and inflatables.
LHYLDS: Save up to 50 percent off holiday lighting and outdoor decor.
National Tree Company: Take up to 60 percent off top-rated artificial Christmas trees.
Sunny Days Inflatable Halloween Decor: Up to 20 percent off.
Think Max Halloween Costumes: Save big on Halloween costumes for kids.
VanSmaGo: 20 percent off select laser Christmas light projectors.
Yitty Home Artificial Christmas Trees: Score up to 30 percent off select faux Christmas trees.
Electronics and Tech
Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.
Griffin: Up to 20 percent off select laptop stands and accessories.
Incase: 20 percent off select MacBook laptop hard cases and protective gear.
Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.
JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.
Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.
PHOOZY: Score up to 30 percent off select phone cases, thermal protection accessories, and tablet holders.
Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.
Rove Dash Cams: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s WiFi-enabled 6 GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder.
Smonet Smart Deadbolt: 20 percent off the brand’s Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad.
Statik: Take up to 20 percent off select phone accessories.
Wyze: Up to 35 percent off indoor and outdoor smart home security cameras.
Fitness and Wellness
Nitric
DeskCycle: Score up to 30 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.
Dynamic Saunas: Take 16 percent off the brand’s full-sized and compact at-home saunas.
Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the cost-effective foldable Stair Climber Sport.
Flybird: Up to 20 percent off adjustable benches for lifting and strength training.
HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.
Hydro: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.
Hyperice: Up to 20 percent off premium compression boots for circulation, pain management, and lymphatic drainage support.
Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.
Niceday 10% Incline Walking Pad: Take 20 percent off this high incline and 300-pound capacity walking pad.
Oura Ring: All Horizon Smart Rings will be up 19 percent off.
Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.
Revomadic: Score up to 10 percent off folding walking pads, treadmills, and recovery tools.
SereneLife Electric Folding Treadmills: Save up to 30 percent off the brand’s top-rated folding treadmills and walking pads.
Sports Royals Mini Stepper: Save big on this at-home mini stepper.
Sweet Sweat: Up to 20 percent off ab belts, ab rollers, and other fitness accessories.
TheraIce: Score 30 percent off the top-rated Migraine Relief Cap PRO.
Supplements
Apothékary: 20 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis, and sachets.
Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.
HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.
Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.
Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.
Snap Supplements: Take up to 20 percent off supplements, including the top-rated Nitric Oxide Organic Beet Root Powder.
Sports Research: Up to 40 percent off supplements, including Creatine and Collagen powders.
Vital Proteins: Up to 35 percent off collagen powder supplements.
Baby and Pet
Frida: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s best-selling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.
GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.
LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.
Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.
Native Pet: 30 percent off all products.
Petcube: Take up to $70 off smart pet devices, including advanced cameras, GPS trackers, and treat dispensers.
Pretty Litter: Take 18 percent off the brand’s health-monitoring and mess-free cat litter.
Safety 1st: 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.
SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.
TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.
Zesty Paws: 20 percent off supplements for cats and dogs.