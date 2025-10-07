The Best Prime Big Deal Days Scores to Shop This Week

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Prices and discounts are accurate at the time of publication.

After a successful Prime Day in July, Amazon has officially kicked off day number one of its Prime Day sequel, Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8 at 11:59 pm EDT. Amazon describes Prime Big Deal Days as a “holiday kick-off event” allowing Prime members to score major deals sitewide before November’s Black Friday frenzy is in full swing.

“We’re excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days,” said vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon, Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, in a previous press release for the sale event. “With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping.”

Last year’s two-day deal extravaganza was chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to expensive investment items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off—and this year is shaping up to be equally as impressive.

Shoppers can expect major markdowns on top brands like Sony, Barbie, LG, SharkNinja, and Dyson, as well as similar sale structures (lightning deals, invite-only deals, etc.) to last year’s deals event. Shoppers will also find plenty of seasonal discounts to take advantage of, including holiday decor, last-minute Halloween supplies, and early gifting ideas.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month). Check out the best Prime Big Deal Days scores to shop during the next 48 hours.

Pantry and Personal Care

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush Series 3 Down From $100 This advanced, deep-cleaning toothbrush is a whopping 40 percent off. Not only is the toothbrush designed with three cleaning modes, but it also features a pressure sensor to protect gums. See At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping

Aloha: Score 29 percent off the brand’s clean, plant-based (and delicious) protein bars.

Auraglow: Up to 20 percent off LED light-powered teeth whitening kits.

Buoy: 25 percent off Scouted’s favorite flavorless and ultra-concentrated electrolyte hydration drops.

Claritag Skin Tag Removal: 21 percent off the brand’s FDA-cleared skin tag removal treatments.

Crest: Take up to 35 percent off Crest’s bestselling White Strips.

Dawn: 15 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.

GAHAY: Up to 25 percent off select activewear, including leggings and bike shorts.

Liquid I.V.: 30 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.

Lumineux: Up to 30 percent off its non-toxic and sensitive-teeth-friendly oral care products.

Lumify: Score 30 percent off this game-changing redness-reducing eye drop.

Navage: Take 35 percent off select sinus and nasal irrigation devices.

Oral-B: Score up to 40 percent off a selection of the brand’s iO Deep Clean toothbrushes.

pH-D Feminine Health: Take 25 percent off its bestselling boric acid treatments.

Recess: Take up to 34 percent off the brand’s calming, adaptogen-infused mocktails, supplements, and beverages.

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Levi's Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans Down From $80 Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is one of the best times of the year to stock up on denim. This year, score up to 30 percent off top-rated styles for men, women, and kids, including the Wedgie Straight Jean (currently marked down to the lowest price of the year). You’ll also find denim trucket jackets, t-shirts, and other bottoms at a steep discount too. See At Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping

Adidas: 20 percent off select men’s and women’s sneakers.

Hanes: Up to 56 percent off essentials for men and women, including t-shirts, hoodies, and underwear.

HeyDude: Up to 50 percent off select comfort footwear.

Levi’s: Up to 30 percent off men’s and women’s jeans.

ShopBop: 10 percent off contemporary and designer brands, including Splits59, Rag and Bone, Lioness, and more.

Spanx: Take up to 30 percent off bras, underwear, and shapewear.

Under Armour: Up to 38 percent off training gear and activewear for men, women, and kids.

Beauty and Grooming

Solawave Red Light Therapy Mask for Face Down From $350 35 percent off this bestselling red light therapy mask is a huge score. Engineered with red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm), this anti-aging masks helps boost collagen to target fine lines, sagging skin, and even scars in just ten minutes (a few times a week). It features a comfortable skin-grade silicone build that contours to your face for a secure fit and better penetration without feeling overly tight. This is one of the best red light therapy masks on the market—grab it while it’s steeply discounted. See At Amazon $ 228 Free Shipping

Baebody: Score to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.

Bio-Oil: Take 15 percent off the brand’s Original Skincare Oil.

Divi: Take 25 percent off select scalp and hair care products.

Elemis: 20 percent off select premium skincare products, including its beloved cleansing balms and serums.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.

Grace & Stella: Up to 48 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 50 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.

iRestore: Up to 20 percent off LED light therapy devices, including hair loss and anti-aging masks.

Medicube: Take up to 27 percent off the viral Korean Beauty brand’s bestsellers, including its Age-R booster devices and Zero Pore Pads.

Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.

Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.

NuFace: Take 20 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.

OUAI: Up to 20 percent off select hair care products.

Proactiv: Take up to 35 percent off select single items and bundles.

PÜR Beauty: Score 30 percent off the brand’s cult-favorite 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder and liquid foundations.

Solawave: Save 30 percent off its LED light therapy devices, including its 4-in-1 wand and full-face red light therapy masks.

Supergroop: 20 percent off the brand’s top-rated sunscreen and sun care products.

Timeless: 20 percent off the brand’s already budget-friendly skincare, including the beloved Vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Acid Serum.

TIRTIR: 30 percent off the brand’s viral Mask Fit Red compact cushion foundation.

Tocca: 20 percent off all candles, dry body oils, and past-season sets.

TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.

Ulike: 27 percent off its Scouted-approved at-home laser hair removal system.

Home and Kitchen

Ruggable Machine Washable Vintage-Inspired Area Rug Ruggable’s machine-washable, stain-resistant, and non-slip rugs have been a game-changer since I first invested in one in 2021. Not only are they beautiful, but they are so easy to clean—even with pets and kids. Right now, score 25 percent off the entire catalog and 30 percent off select bestselling styles. It's the perfect time to invest in an affordable centerpiece before holiday hosting season begins. See At Amazon Free Shipping

CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.

Coop Home: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.

Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.

Hai Smart Showerhead: Take $70 off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart shower head.

HexClad: 20 percent off all the Gordon Ramsay-approved brands in-stock kitchen and cooking items.

Mellani: Over 25 percent off the brand’s already reasonably priced (yet super premium) bedding.

OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.

Ruggable: Score 20 percent off the brand’s chic machine-washable rugs.

Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.

Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand‘s viral Squatty Potty line.

TabCouchCaddy: 15 percent off the brand’s giftable couch caddy.

Travelisimo: 10 percent off its Electric Heated Lunchbox for Adults.

Z-HOM: Up to 35 percent off bed frames, sofas, headboards, and pillows.

Cleaning and Vacuums

Aqua Tru Carafe Countertop Water Purifier for PFAS and Other Contaminants Down From $375 There’s a reason this ultra-sophisticated water purification system has been endorsed by countless wellness creators and biohackets—it’s the best on the market. It’s designed with an exclusive four-step ultra reverse osmosis technology to filter out over 83 contaminants including microplastics, PFAs (‘‘forver chemicals”), and lead 15 times better than leading water filter pitchers. The best part? There’s no plumbing or installation required. Grab one now while it’s 15 percent off. See At Amazon $ 318 Free Shipping

AirDoctor: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s next-level air purifiers.

AquaTru: Score up to 15 percent off the brand’s industry-leading countertop water purification systems.

EyeVac: Save big on the brand’s touchless dust pans.

HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly-rated air purifiers and accessories.

hOmeLabs: Up to 15 percent off dehumidifiers.

LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 56 percent off the low-cost robot vacuum cleaner.

NuWave Whole House Air Purifiers: Take 20 percent off select NuWave air purifiers and filters.

PurSteam: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling steam mop.

ScrubDaddy: 20 percent off the top-rated, non-scratch sponges and cleaning pads.

Sun Joe Electric Power Washers: Up to 45 percent off select power washers.

Seasonal and Holiday

Best Choice Products 9-Foot Pre-Lit Spruce Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree Down From $300 Now is the best time to invest in holiday decor (even last-minute Halloween scores) before the holidays. By the time Black Friday rolls around, it’s too late. If you’re looking to level up your decor, there are plenty of deals to score this week, including this gorgeous artificial Christmas tree by Best Choice Products. See At Amazon $ 260 Free Shipping

Best Choice Products: Score up to half off artificial Christmas trees.

Halloween Candy (Bulk): Take up to 20 percent off bulk Halloween Candy ahead of this month’s holiday.

Haunted Hill Farm Store: Up to 33 percent off Halloween decorations, including animatronics and inflatables.

LHYLDS: Save up to 50 percent off holiday lighting and outdoor decor.

National Tree Company: Take up to 60 percent off top-rated artificial Christmas trees.

Sunny Days Inflatable Halloween Decor: Up to 20 percent off.

Think Max Halloween Costumes: Save big on Halloween costumes for kids.

VanSmaGo: 20 percent off select laser Christmas light projectors.

Yitty Home Artificial Christmas Trees: Score up to 30 percent off select faux Christmas trees.

Electronics and Tech

ROVE R2-4K WiFi 6 GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder Down From $98 Through Oct. 8, you can unlock up to 50 percent off Rove’s bestselling dash cams, including the R2-4K model. This model features built-in Wi-Fi functionality and Ultra HD video recording quality. It’s designed with a 6 Glass Lens + F1.5 Aperture + SONY IMX335, allowing for optimal night vision, and built-in GPS to track your location and speed. Grab one now while it’s on rare sale. See At Amazon $ 58 Free Shipping

Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.

Griffin: Up to 20 percent off select laptop stands and accessories.

Incase: 20 percent off select MacBook laptop hard cases and protective gear.

Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.

JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.

Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.

PHOOZY: Score up to 30 percent off select phone cases, thermal protection accessories, and tablet holders.

Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.

Rove Dash Cams: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s WiFi-enabled 6 GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder.

Smonet Smart Deadbolt: 20 percent off the brand’s Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad.

Statik: Take up to 20 percent off select phone accessories.

Wyze: Up to 35 percent off indoor and outdoor smart home security cameras.

Fitness and Wellness

Down From $287 From boosting lymphatic drainage and muscle activation to burning calories and accelerating recoveries, it’s no secret that vibration therapy is one of my favorite wellness modalities. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over three years now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag—especially when it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon $ 229 Free Shipping

Nitric

DeskCycle: Score up to 30 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.

Dynamic Saunas: Take 16 percent off the brand’s full-sized and compact at-home saunas.

Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the cost-effective foldable Stair Climber Sport.

Flybird: Up to 20 percent off adjustable benches for lifting and strength training.

HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.

Hydro: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.

Hyperice: Up to 20 percent off premium compression boots for circulation, pain management, and lymphatic drainage support.

Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.

Niceday 10% Incline Walking Pad: Take 20 percent off this high incline and 300-pound capacity walking pad.

Oura Ring: All Horizon Smart Rings will be up 19 percent off.

Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.

Revomadic: Score up to 10 percent off folding walking pads, treadmills, and recovery tools.

SereneLife Electric Folding Treadmills: Save up to 30 percent off the brand’s top-rated folding treadmills and walking pads.

Sports Royals Mini Stepper: Save big on this at-home mini stepper.

Sweet Sweat: Up to 20 percent off ab belts, ab rollers, and other fitness accessories.

TheraIce: Score 30 percent off the top-rated Migraine Relief Cap PRO.

Supplements

Dr. Mercola Quick-Dissolving Pure Power Creatine Monohydrate Down From $40 Creatine is finally getting the hype it deserves—and not just for its well-researched muscle-supporting benefits; it’s also now earning praise for cognitive and metabolic function. There are plenty of creatine monohydrate powders on the market, but this one stands out because it dissolves fast. Grab a jar now while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

Apothékary: 20 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis, and sachets.

Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Snap Supplements: Take up to 20 percent off supplements, including the top-rated Nitric Oxide Organic Beet Root Powder.

Sports Research: Up to 40 percent off supplements, including Creatine and Collagen powders.

Vital Proteins: Up to 35 percent off collagen powder supplements.

Baby and Pet

Petcube Cam 360 Interactive WiFi Pet and Home Security Camera Down From $53 According to Pet Cube, there’s a reason this advanced pet camera gets the most clicks and sales on Amazon—with nearly 20K ratings and counting. It features a panoramic 360°-view, motion tracking, and crisp night vision, so you keep an eye on your pets (and home) any time and anywhere. The image and audio quality are impressively clear. If you get nervous about leaving your four-legged friends home alone like I do, this is the ultimate investment. Best of all? It’s $16 off for Prime Big Deal Days. See At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping

Frida: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s best-selling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.

GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.

LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.

Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.

Native Pet: 30 percent off all products.

Petcube: Take up to $70 off smart pet devices, including advanced cameras, GPS trackers, and treat dispensers.

Pretty Litter: Take 18 percent off the brand’s health-monitoring and mess-free cat litter.

Safety 1st: 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.

SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.

TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.

Zesty Paws: 20 percent off supplements for cats and dogs.

