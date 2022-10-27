Pet Hair & Dander Doesn’t Stand a Chance Against These Vacuum Cleaners

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pets are basically furry, four-legged family members—and for some people, they may even be the favorite member of the family. According to the CDC, some studies show that having a pet can lead to decreased blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and also decrease loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

However, one thing pets can’t do is clean up after themselves. (No, your cat licking itself doesn’t count.) And it can be downright tedious to try to remove all of that pet hair and pet dander on a daily basis—especially if you own more than one pet—not to mention all of the dirt and debris they can track into your home and vehicles.

Fortunately, investing in one of the best vacuums for pets can make it easy to suck up and/or mop up pet hair and dander, which means you focus on actually hanging out with them. Scroll through below to check out our top choices.

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum $439.80 with PROMO CODE STRATOS60 I’m not a big fan of cords, but the recently-released Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum is the very best vacuum for pet hair. The suction is incredibly strong, and the vacuum has a two-brush roll system, so whether I’m on hardwood or carpet, the duo clean powerfins easily pick up hair and debris. The vacuum cleaner also has a self-cleaning brush roll to ensure that I don’t ever have to stop and untangle hair. In addition, the pod can be quickly detached from the brush roll, so I can slide the vacuum cleaner under furniture, and use the upholstery tool for furniture – and even reach in tight places and high places with the crevice tool - and the LED lights let me see in the dark. The true HEPA filtration system captures all of the dust and allergens, and there’s even an odor-neutralizer cartridge to trap odors inside of the vacuum as well. Buy at Amazon $ 435 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Shark $ 439

Bissell ICONPet Turbo Edge Vacuum Cleaner The Bissell Iconpet Turbo Edge Cordless Vacuum has an extension hose to help the vacuum cleaner in tight or awkward spaces. It also has three cleaning modes: low, high, and turbo, so you can adjust suction power as needed. The vacuum can be used on both hardwood floors and carpets and has a tangle-free brush roll and a smart seal allergen system to keep all of the bad stuff inside of the vacuum. There’s also a neat feature I haven’t seen on other cordless stick vacuums: I can push the parking brake and then lean the vacuum up against the wall without worrying that it will slip out of place. The battery lasts for 50 minutes before I have to recharge it. Additional included tools include the LED crevice and integrated dusting brush tool, extension hose, pet dusting brush, motorized turbo brush, and the wall mount and charging station. Buy at Amazon $ 398 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lupe Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Lupe Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is quite unique in that it’s cordless but it’s an upright instead of a stick vacuum, so it’s self-standing. The vacuum has three power modes: eco, normal, and max, and the suction are ridiculously powerful, regardless of what’s on the floor, which makes it great for solid debris and also pet hair. In eco mode, the battery lasts up to 60 minutes, and this mode is usually sufficient to pull dirt out of my carpet that I didn’t know I had. Accessories include a crevice tool for tight spaces as well as up high and under furniture, and an upholstery tool for cleaning pet hair off of sofas, mattresses, and also an onboard mount for stories tools. Buy at Amazon $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner Down from $600 You’d be hard-pressed to find a better robot vacuum for pet hair than the Neato D10. It has a Helix Multi-surface brush, and can it cleans pet hair and other debris well from both carpets and hard floors. The robot vacuum also has three cleaning modes: eco for hard surfaces, turbo for carpets, and max mode for trouble spots. The vacuum has a 300-minute run-time, so it can clean up to 2,700 square feet in eco-mode before it needs to return to the charging dock. But the best part is the ability to create customized cleaning zones (and times) using the MyNeato App on my iPhone. I can also create no-go zones to keep the robot out of certain areas. Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bissell SpinWave Robotoc Mop & Vacuum If you’d prefer to have your robot vacuum collect pet hair and also mop your floors, the Bissell SpinWave R5 Robotic & Vacuum does both quite well. The vacuum uses an edge cleaning brush that scoops up hair and debris even along baseboards on both hard floors and carpeting. But the SpinWave R5 really shines when mopping floors, It uses spinning mop pads that can actually scrub hard floors instead of just sloshing dirty water around – and it’s smart enough to avoid carpets when it’s moping. The vacuum has a 110-minute run time when used in low mode on hard floors. And it can also be controlled via my iPhone using the Bissell connect app. Buy at Bissell $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

