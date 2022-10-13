The Five Best Online Cooking Classes for Every Type of Chef

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The home cooking revolution that took off during the pandemic lockdown doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Even with restaurants back open and dining in person mostly resumed, Americans are choosing to *gasp* use their kitchens for more than just re-heating leftover takeout more than ever. An explosion of online cooking courses has risen up to meet the demand for food preparation guidance, letting home cooks study the craft from the comfort of their own kitchens.

But even the world’s top chefs don’t become cooking geniuses overnight. Becoming a competent—let alone skilled—cook takes time, patience, and practice. Of course, it also helps to learn cooking essentials and tips from someone who already knows how things should be done. Whether you’re utterly clueless in the culinary department, need a one-and-done refresher on a specialty craft like pastry-making, or want to study a full curriculum of elevated cooking techniques, we have an online cooking class recommendation for every kind (and level) of cook.

Cooking Class With Gordon Ramsay—MasterClass Known for his fine dining restaurants and being the world’s scariest TV chef, the Hell’s Kitchen judge takes a surprisingly gentle approach to educating new cooks on the basics in his MasterClass course. Filming from his own home kitchen, Ramsay walks viewers through perfecting fundamental techniques to serving simply delicious recipes. By the end of the course, cooks will have some new recipes under their belt, the confidence to start experimenting with their own dishes, and the knowledge to enter Ramsay’s Cooking II online class. Shop at Masterclass $

"Japanese woman cooking food and attending video call at home" Absolute Beginners Cooking Class—Udemy This course is suitable for all levels, but it’s designed for the cooking novices out there. Whether you have a child who wants to be a top chef or you’re an adult who desperately needs to learn how to peel their own avocados, this comprehensive course breaks down the basics in an approachable way. Learn essential food safety guidelines, quick recipes, and how to prepare simple meals via on-demand video that can be played on mobile devices– and have lifetime access, just in case you ever need a refresher! Buy at Udemy $ 16

Mashama Bailey Southern Cooking—MasterClass Executive chef of Savannah restaurant The Grey and a James Beard award winner, Mashama Bailey brings her deep knowledge of African American Southern cuisine to this virtual cooking course. Over the course of ten classes, students will learn how to prepare staple Southern dishes like shrimp and grits or gumbo, to high-end innovations created by Bailey like fois gras and grits or roast quail. MasterClass courses start at just $15 a month. Shop at Masterclass $

Rouxbe Online Cooking Classes If you’re looking for an in-depth education with hands-on practical components, try Rouxbe. Less of a cooking class, more of a cooking school, the monthly membership fee gives you access to 12 video courses, 75+ lessons, hundreds of recipes, and the ability to ask the Rouxbe professional chefs for advice and support. After you graduate from courses, you will receive a certificate of completion—which will look great framed in your kitchen. Plus, they offer a huge variety of speciality and diet-specific cooking courses, including plant-based and gluten-free. Shop at Rouxbe $

Skillshare Online Cooking Classes Skillshare offers a slew of affordable (and many free) online courses to help you learn new skills for your career, discover new hobbies, learn new languages, and of course, plenty of culinary-focused online cooking classes. Skillshare’s cooking classes run the gamut of traditional cooking techniques, baking, and specialty cuisine for more advanced chefs. Shop at Skillshare $

