Our Favorite Ways to Alleviate Back Pain While Working From Home

If you’re anything like me, you’re reading this hunched over a makeshift desk, periodically getting up to stretch and crack your back. As we think fondly of our desk chairs and standing desks and ergonomic laptop stands that lay dormant in our offices, the fact that our at-home setup is less-than-ideal is ever present in our daily lives. Back pain from a crappy work set up sucks, so let’s go over some Scouted-favorite ways to relieve some of those aches.

Royal Seat Cushion Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin can’t imagine sitting on anything else except this cushion. “The seat cushion relaxes under pressure so things in your pants, like your wallet, or your butt, won’t take the brunt of the pressure from the chair—instead, the cushion will.” It’ll turn any chair into an ergonomic seat in no time. Buy on Purple $ 71

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager This is my personal favorite. It has a permanent spot under my couch so I can get a massage while lounging. It really works out shoulder knots and because you can customize the strength by pulling your arms forward, you can really dig in. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair While getting a new desk chair won’t immediately help with back pain, having the right chair can help prevent it from getting any worse. This one has a fully adjustable headrest, so you can really maximize your working position. Buy on Amazon $ 319 Free Shipping

Brooklyn Bloom Hybrid Bed Scouted contributor Wendy Rose Gould bought this mattress for her guest room and promptly slept on it for multiple nights. “I usually read a book or thumb through my Instagram or Facebook for a good 30 minutes in bed before falling asleep, she said. “But I dozed off within 10 minutes each night because I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I slept through the night without any issues, and I’m a very light, finicky sleeper.” Buy on Brooklyn Bedding $ 999

