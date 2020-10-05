It’s Time to Organize Your Fridge. Here’s How

A messy fridge is upsetting. Not only is it annoying to try and find stuff when it’s jam-packed, but that typically leads to stinky aromas coming from a sometimes unknown and oftentimes unfindable source. Whether your fridge is big or small, organization is key. If you apply all of these methods to your fridge, great. But even just one simple addition will help transform the messiest of refrigerators into a place where you can actually begin to find food without taking everything out every time you open it. And I’d call that a success.
FOR STARTERS
Envision Home Fridge Bin Liners
First things first, you need to line your fridge with these. They’re great for absorbing excess moisture, especially in the crisper drawer. In there, they’ll likely have picked up tons of debris and that’s the point. There is no easier way to keep a clean fridge than with these easily cleanable liners inside.
FOR DRINKS
Fridge Monkey Mat
They make drink organizers that look like bins, but I strongly prefer this mat instead. It can hold the same amount of drinks, and creates a stackable pyramid so you have more room for other items in your fridge, besides La Croix (even though La Croix is essential don’t get me wrong).
FOR CONDIMENTS AND SAUCES
mDesign Fridge Bins
Fridge Bins are a must. Instead of having loose condiment containers and salad dressing bottles alike floating around the fridge, these allow you to group like items together so you’ll always know where they’ll be. Plus, they have handles for easy access.
FOR EGGS
Jinamart Egg Holder
FOR KEEPING IT FRESH (SMELLING)
Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh Air Filter
No one likes a stinky fridge and this little gadget can help. It absorbs and deodorizes food odors, as well as helping keep food tasting fresh for longer. It’s easy to apply to your fridge, but for best results, you should replace every thirty days.
FOR LEFTOVERS
Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lidded Food Storage
Tupperware is tupperware, right? Wrong. What I especially love about this 8-pack is that all of the lids fit all of the containers. They are easily stackable when not in use, and the vent on the lid allows you to microwave them with the lid on, so nothing splatters inside of your microwave either.
FOR MORE LEFTOVERS
Stasher Bags
Stasher Bags are a Scouted Favorite. Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth writes, “I quickly started using the two Stasher bags for anything I had previously used Ziploc bags for: I packed my husband’s sandwich in there, I cut up fruit and put it in the bag to freeze for smoothies, I made trail mix and put it in the bag to take out as a snack, and I used them to store washed fresh herbs in the fridge.”
