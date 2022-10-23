These Sleep-Inducing Weighted Blankets Are Like Nyquil Sans the Side Effects

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you struggle to relax and go to sleep, a weighted blanket can help promote relaxation (they almost feel like you’re getting cuddled) and lull you to sleep. I’m one of those lucky people who can always fall asleep whether I’m stressed or not— even if I just drank a bottle of Coca-Cola or a cup of coffee. However, I still love weighted blankets as well, because they help me to achieve a deeper level of sleep.

As a general rule, your weighted blanket should be 10% of your body weight. So, if you weigh 130 pounds, you should get a weighted blanket in the 13-pound range. However, I also have weighted blankets that are much lighter than 10% of my weight, and these lightweight blankets tend to be used when sitting on the sofa or lounge chair, whereas the heavier blankets are used on my bed.

Even if the blanket is recommended for your body weight, it may be too heavy to be comfortable, and you may struggle to carry it around. So, you weigh 175 pounds, you’ll have to decide if you think you’d be comfortable with a 17 to 18-pound blanket lying on top of you or not.

Weighted blankets come in various weights, sizes, and materials. I’ve tested over a dozen at this point, so if you’re looking to invest in an adult-weighted blanket this fall, scroll through below to check out the best on the market.

Cooling Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket The California Design Design Den Weighted Blanket is the perfect choice if you’re looking for an affordable option that doesn’t skimp on performance. The blanket is hand-made of chunky knit, and it looks so comfortable that I can’t wait to cuddle in it. Since the blanket’s weight is evenly distributed, and it’s designed so air can flow through it, I use the blanket in three out of the four seasons (summer is too hot for any type of blanket). The blanket, which is made of 100 percent cotton, is available in 8, 10, 12, and 15 pounds, and in three colors: gray, light gray, and blueberry. It’s also easy to care for since I can toss the blanket into my washing machine and clean it in warm water on a gentle cycle, and then tumble dry on low. The blanket even includes a duffel bag, which makes it easy to transport and to store out of the way in my closet during the summer. Buy at Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casper Weighted Blanket Down from $190 If you don’t like chunky knit weighted blankets, the Casper Weighted Blanket is the best choice for micro bead fill. (Note: some non-chunky weighted blankets are filled with plastic poly pellets, but micro glass beads are eco-friendly and hypoallergenic.) The blanket also has quilted channels to keep the filling in place to equally distribute weight. The cotton cover keeps the blanket from getting hot, so I can remain cool while I’m sleeping or lounging around. The quilted channels also reduce motion (which is important if you tend to toss and turn). The blanket is available in 10, 15, and 20-pound options, and it also comes in four colors: indigo, fireside, gray, and dusty rose. However, it’s not machine washable, and should instead be spot cleaned. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket Bearaby makes some of the prettiest weighted blankets on the market, and the BearabyTree Napper is one of my favorite Bearaby blankets. The chunkier weighted blankets often feel heavy and trap heat, but the Napper actually keeps me cool. It’s made of Tencel, a sustainable material that’s also quite soft and—and it’s also moisture-wicking and temperature regulating. Besides the luscious color (I have cocoa), I love that the blanket can be laundered in my washing machine in cold water, and then tumbled dry on low. The Napper also comes in a natural cotton bag, which makes it easy to store or transport. The blanket is available in several other colors, including magnolia, rosewood, amber, terracotta, and willow, and you can get it in three different sizes 15, 20, 25 pounds. Buy at Bearaby $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket For people who prefer lightweight weighted blankets, the Baloo Weighted Blanket Throw is the perfect size and weight to toss over a chair or sofa as a design element when not in use. This was actually my very first weighted blanket, and I’ve had several opportunities to even take it with me (in the convenient bag) when traveling by car. The throw-size blanket weighs 12 pounds and is made of 100 percent cotton with glass microbeads in a quilted pattern. It has small loops so it can also be used inside one of the company’s duvet covers to change up the look. The blanket throw can be washed in my machine in cold water, and then dried using a low heat setting. It’s available in silver sage and pebble white. In addition to the throw size, it also comes in 15, 20, and 25 pounds. Buy at Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket Down from $249 Presentation is everything, and I was impressed with the Nolah Weighted Bamboo Blanket before I even saw it. That’s because it comes in a stylish navy tote bag (emblazoned with the words, “I’d rather be sleeping,”) and the bag has leather straps and accents. However, the blanket is just as impressive as the bag. It’s made of bamboo, so even though the blanket weighs 15 pounds, I don’t get hot when lounging or sleeping under it. In addition to being breathable and temperature regulating, the blanket’s cover is also antibacterial. But my favorite feature is that the blanket is also reversible: it has soft bamboo on the inside, and silkier, durable bamboo on the outside. However, Nolah recommends dry cleaning the blanket. Buy at Nolah Mattress $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

