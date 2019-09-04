Ease Back to Reality With the Help of One of These Top-rated Weighted Blankets

There’s a lot of things out in the market right now that can help improve your sleep and help you relax, the biggest one being the weighted blanket. As summer ends, it can be hard to get back into the swing of things after spending a few months basking in the sun. That means getting up early, going to bed late, and dealing with the consequences. Developed to give you a soothing sense of control, like being swaddled like an infant, weighted blankets are everywhere. If you’re in the market for something to help you take the edge off, try one of these top-rated weighted blankets.

YnM Weighted Blanket, $65 on Amazon: Amazon’s best-selling weighted blanket has a 4.5-star rating on almost 4,000 reviews. It’s made from soft, durable cotton and filled with glass beads. You can pick your size and weight, from five pounds up to 30 pounds.

Napper Weighted Blanket, $249 at Bearaby: Bearaby makes the best looking weighted blankets out there. They’re naturally weighted, which means there’s no beads or silicone to deal with. They’re also incredibly breathable, so you can wear them all year round.

Room Essentials 12lb Weighted Blanket, $49 at Target: A medium-weight blanket is great for someone who’s just getting used to the idea. Choose from a soft blush pink or heather gray removable duvet. It’s a great dorm room addition or early Christmas gift.

ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket, $55 on Amazon: Another Amazon best-seller is the ZonLi weighted blanket, which Scouted editor Gideon Grudo enjoyed while using. “I found that to be too much for me for the entire sleeping night,” he said. “But a little bit before bed was all I needed.”

Therapedic Reversible Weighted Throw Blanket, $48 at Bed, Bath & Beyond: If you want the ultimate cozy factor, add a plush-lined weighted blanket to your couch. This 10-pound option is soft and luxurious and warm, so light up the fireplace and snuggle in.

Gravity Weighted Blanket, $250 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond: The original weighted blanket, the Gravity Blanket, is full of microbeads and has a grid stitching to keep them evenly distributed. The soft microfiber cover is also machine washable.

