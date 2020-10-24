I’m Staying Under This Weighted Blanket For the Rest of 2020

The world is stressful to say the least. And while we’ve been cooped up inside, I’ve been getting antsier and antsier, even as the outdoors has become increasingly more accessible. It’s hard not to always feel like there’s a new project to take on inside, something to do, something to think about, to tune out from work and just kick back and relax. Thankfully, I recently discovered the magic of a weighted blanket.

While weighted blankets aren’t new by any means, Casper’s is the best one I’ve tried. First of all, it’s stylish. The indigo color will go with anything in your home but what really makes this blanket stand out is the quilted design. It looks almost like a down jacket—each channel is filled with microbeads. Weighted blankets should be at least 10% of your body weight and these channels make sure that weight is evenly distributed, instead of falling to the bottom. The cover is breathable so you don’t overheat under it, and because the weight is evenly distributed, it hugs your body, better.

I’ve tried other ways to relax, but if you don’t have one already, or even if you do, this weighted blanket is the best way to truly unwind that I’ve found. I’m planning on staying under it until 2020 is over, finally.

Casper Weighted Blanket Buy on Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

