The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running and Other High Impact Exercise

When it comes to running, I prefer to never do it. However, in the name of health and because I really love eating unhealthy food that is terrible for me, I try to run every week. The most crucial element to any successful run is or the mindset, but the music. If I am not listening to music on wireless earbuds I genuinely cannot get through the run at all. This of course means you need a pair of wireless earbuds that not only provide clear audio but that will not fall out or loosen as you run.

When it comes to wireless earbuds for running, many have a wraparound hook that secures them to your ear while others have an interior rubber fin. Additionally, the earbuds need to stand up well to potential drops as well as sweat and water. Instead of focusing on noise isolation, earbuds designed for running must be able to deliver high-quality audio while still leaving you aware of your surroundings. Check out the list below to see some of the best wireless earbuds for running.

Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Nearly across the board, Bose has proven to be a leader in quality audio products with the Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds being no exception. The earbuds have their patented StayHear Max Tips in three different sizes to ensure that they stay firmly in your ear as you run. Additionally, the earbuds come with five-hour battery life and a charging case alongside classic Bose-level audio. The earbuds are designed to be both sweat and weather resistant with an IPX4 rating against liquid, so you can sweat to your heart’s content without any worries. Buy at Target $ 150

Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Much like Bose, Sony has long been a major name in audio. Sony’s LinkBuds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a perfect choice for runners. With an open-ring design, you can listen to music and make calls while still being aware of all of the noise in your surroundings. The earbuds are splash and sweatproof with an IPX4 rating and have up to 5.5 hours of battery life before needing to be recharged. The LinkBuds also have fully phone-free controls with every action you would want to take capable of being achieved simply by tapping the earbuds themselves. Buy at Target $ 180

Shokz OpenRun Mini Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones If you are looking for true spatial awareness, the Shokz OpenRun Mini Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones are the right option. Through bone conduction, the headphones can play music without covering any part of your ear so you can comfortably listen while still hearing everything around you. The headphones are also completely waterproof so you could hypothetically drop them in a full bucket of water and still be able to listen right after. Shokz boasts an eight-hour battery life and if you buy the headphones through Walmart, you will receive a free cooling wristband for intense workouts as well. Buy at Walmart $ 130

UA True Wireless Flash Headphones One of the more unique options on the list, the Under Armour True Wireless Flash Headphones are the only pair actually made by a fitness company instead of a traditional tech or audio brand. As a result, the earbuds are specifically designed for working out and running. Under Armour designed the earbuds in collaboration with JBL, so the audio is still high quality. Furthermore, through Ambient Aware technology, the headphones allow in some outside noise so you can be aware of your surroundings without missing your songs. The earbuds are completely weather and sweatproof, come with a five-hour battery life and have internal tips to keep them secure in your ear. Buy at Under Armour $ 127

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones One of the biggest and most popular names in audio continues to be Beats by Dre. The company offers a number of high-quality options with the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones being one of them. These earbuds wrap around the ear to ensure a snug fit when you are working out or running and boast up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. The Beats also come in seven different colors so you can customize the earbuds to fit your personal taste. Furthermore, the earbuds are sweat resistant and come with a fast-charging case that can give up to 1.5 hours of playtime from just five minutes of charging. Buy at Target $ 250

Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds If you are looking for a more affordable option that is still great for running, the Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds are the choice for you. The earbuds come with wraparound ear hooks to keep the buds in place as you run, a sweatproof exterior and up to 10 hours of battery on a single charge. What is most fascinating about the earbuds is the voice controls. Instead of using your phone or touching the earbuds, you can simply speak to the earbuds to answer calls, lower volume or pause music. Buy at Skullcandy $ 80

Tribit MoveBuds H1 Earbuds Tribit is a lesser-known company, but based on personal experience, I can tell you that they stand up to the bigger names in the industry. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 Earbuds are built for active users and all the features that you could hope for in a pair of running earbuds. The most impressive part of the Movebuds is the 15-hour battery life on a single charge which is perfect if you forget to charge your earbuds after every use. Additionally, the earbuds are sweatproof, have ear hooks to keep the buds secure and come at an incredibly affordable price. If you want a pair without spending hundreds of dollars, this is one of your best choices. Buy at Amazon $ 77

