Tribit MoveBuds Stepped My Bluetooth Earbud Experience Up to the Next Level

I have gone through so many different pairs of Bluetooth earbuds over the course of my life at this point. Different brands and different styles litter my closet and drawers with each one proving to be the answer to all of my wireless earbud woes. That is of course until I first tried the Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds. For daily listening, working out or going for a long run, these waterproof (and sweat-proof, of course) earbuds have proven to be some of the sturdiest and well-equipped products I have ever used.

I will be totally honest with you, I have small ears. While it is not something I ever think about, when I am wearing wireless earbuds, it’s easy to catch me cursing the heavens above for giving them to me. The number of times that I have been walking down the street or in the middle of a lift when an earbud falls out would last any person their entire life. This issue has been solved with the MoveBuds. The wireless earbuds are designed with around-the-ear hooks that keep them securely in place even as I tried to aggressively shake them off.

With small ears also comes the issue of earbuds starting to hurt after wearing them for too long. This is simply not the case with the MoveBuds. The ear tip itself is connected to what looks like a small oval molded to better fit inside of the rest of your ear which helps disperse the weight to more than just the tip. Including the hooks as well, your entire ear bears the weight of the buds instead of just one small part making it way easier to wear for long stretches of time.

Furthermore, the earbuds are rated as IPX8 waterproof which essentially means you can dunk them underwater, and wear them while you surf or walk around in the rain without any major issues. While I’m not spending every weekend surfing, I live in a city that sees a lot of rain and sweat pretty hard at the gym (and in general), so having earbuds that can handle it makes all the difference. Tribit also built the earbuds with anti-bacterial tips that will keep your ears clean and safe from infection even in humid climates. The transparency mode allows you to be aware of all ambient noise even with the earbuds in. This feature is particularly useful when you are alone somewhere you don’t know or don’t feel comfortable.

Tribit MoveBuds also boast 15 hours of continuous playtime and up to 65 hours when including the quick charging case. Considering how often I forget to put my earbuds back into the charging case when I’m done using them, having a battery life to handle at least a few outings before needing it has already saved me on multiple occasions.

Honestly though, more than the durability or the waterproof rating or even the safety features, the reason that I like these earbuds is simply that they sound good. The music is clear, the bass is powerful and there are rarely any issues with latency or Bluetooth connectivity. As much as I could point to a myriad of high-quality features that Tribit has built into the MoveBuds, without question the thing I keep coming back to is simply how good they sound.

The Tribit MoveBuds H1 are currently available on Amazon for $90, and in my opinion, are worth every penny.

