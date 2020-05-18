Upgrade Your Earbuds To Wireless Ones and You’ll Never Go Back

I’m a big fan of over ear headphones. They are great for drowning out the world around you and enveloping you in the sounds of your choice. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love earbuds, too. They just have different uses. Headphones, when I choose to put them on, feel like more of a commitment, whereas earbuds, I can be more flippant with. My head gets less hot in earbuds, so they’re great for summer, and I usually take phone calls on them, exercise wearing them, or listen to podcasts on them, too. In short, earbuds are great, and if you don’t have a pair, you should. Here are some great options to choose from.

FOR EARBUDS THAT CAN DO IT ALL

Sony WF-1000XM3 These earbuds can do it all. Not only are they noise cancelling, they have a battery life of 24 hours, Alexa capabilities built in, adaptive sound control, and are water resistant, meaning you can work out in them, too. Buy on Amazon $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLASSIC EARBUDS

AirPods You can’t go wrong with AirPods, that’s for sure. They’re not noise cancelling, but that’s ok. These are super sleek, and great for phone calls, which if you’re on the phone a ton, is a big benefit. Buy on Amazon $ 139 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXERCISE

Bose Soundsport These are the best for exercising because not only are they sweatproof, you never have to worry about them falling off and losing one forever. They’ll stay in place whether you’re running, or doing something even more extreme, and the sound quality will remain excellent thanks to the awesome equalizers in place. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STYLISH EARBUDS

Master & Dynamic MW07 Master & Dynamic makes some of my favorite headphones, and their earbuds are no different. Available in seven unique colors, these will help you stand out, and will still sound great. The drivers deliver rich, expansive sound, and the outer is made with a durable, yet lightweight and slim design that’ll turn heads. Buy on Master & Dynamic $ 199 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BUDGET EARBUDS

Boltune Headphones This pair is a great, affordable option that still works extremely well. They’re waterproof, have a little button to increase sound or change the song, and come with an ergonomic fit so you can stay moving. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AWARE EARBUDS

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ These earbuds have Ambient Awareness, meaning you can tune some of the outside world in, and some of it out, depending on what you want to hear. They’re great for phone calls, exercise, and function as well as over ear headphones for listening. They also come with adjustable ear gels so you can get the exact right fit. Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

