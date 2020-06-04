It’s Getting Too Hot for Pants. Invest in Some Comfortable, Breathable Lounge Shorts

I’ve always loved a good pair of lounge shorts, but most of mine growing up were either soccer shorts (not that comfortable) or Soffe shorts (not that long-lasting). As I got older, I started to invest in comfortable shorts I could throw on in the summer, whether on weekends to lounge around in or at night to run an errand. Lounge pants are great for most of the year, but the last thing I want in the summer is to have sweaty legs while sitting indoors. We’ve rounded up a handful of great lounge shorts to keep you comfortable and cool this summer.

FOR WORKING OUT AND HANGING OUT

The Perform Bike Short I wear my Everlane Perform Leggings constantly. The fit and stretch are great to spread out on the couch in. The shorts are the perfect addition to a workout wardrobe you won’t need to take off after you’re done. They’re lightweight and breathable and are made with recycled nylon. Buy on Everlane $ 58

FOR SLEEPING IN

Nattcool Sleep Shorts I have the T-shirt version of these shorts and may have to invest in the set. The material is made to stay cool and wick moisture, even if you sweat while sleeping. They’re cut to flatter but stay loose to give maximum breathability. Buy on Dagsmejan $ 90

FOR THE COUCH

Restore Short If you’re gonna lounge, why not really lounge? These shorts are breathable and feature Celliant Polyester, a fabric that can help restore muscles. So while you kick back, your muscles will get treated to a spa day. Buy on Lunya $ 68

FOR RUNNING ERRANDS

On the Fly Short These sweatpant-like shorts have pockets for your wallet/keys/phone, while remaining breathable and stretchy. They’re designed to go with you, no matter where you’re headed. Buy on Lululemon $ 58

FOR AFTER THE SHOWER

French Terry Shorts Made from a French terry knit, these soft shorts are great to throw on right out of the shower. They’re cut wide so you won’t end up with material stuck to your leg while you’re still drying off. Buy on Gap $ 45

