Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star, Dies at 51
After a battle with throat cancer that lasted almost two years, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has died. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” her husband tweeted. The show, which ran from 2004 to 2012, showcased the exploits of world-famous bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman and his family. At 29, she was the youngest person ever to receive a bail license in Colorado. Beth is survived by her husband and four children. Funeral services will be held in Hawaii and Colorado.