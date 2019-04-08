Beto O’Rourke: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Is a ‘Racist’

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” while speaking Sunday in Iowa, The Washington Post reports. His comments come just a day after Netanyahu promised to annex occupied Palestinian settlements in the West Bank if he wins reelection on Tuesday. “The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet, and that relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank and who has sided with a far-right racist party in order to maintain his hold on power,” O’Rourke told reporters after a town hall at the University of Iowa.