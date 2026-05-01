‘Betrayed’ MAHA Voters Plot Revenge Against Trump

MAHA voters are sharpening their knives ahead of the midterms after feeling let down by the Trump administration.

Make America Healthy Again activists gathered in Washington, D.C. earlier this week to protest the Trump administration’s support for pesticides and the German company Bayer, which faced Supreme Court justices in a bid to end thousands of lawsuits accusing its weedkiller RoundUp of causing cancer.

MAHA loyalists told CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront that they feel betrayed by President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in February supporting elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides—chemicals that they believe cause cancer.

MAHA activists protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday. Reuters/Leah Douglas

“There were millions of Democratic and independent moms in particular that voted Republican because they believed Trump that he was gonna do something about pesticides in the food,” Moms Across America founder Zen Honeycutt said.

“MAHA is feeling betrayed and completely dissatisfied with what the administration has done,” Alexandra Muñoz, an independent toxicologist, added. “MAHA is looking for any representatives that are willing to stand up against corporations and put their foot down.”

Though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says there is “no evidence that glyphosate causes cancer in humans,” its use in products like RoundUp has become the subject of intense legal battles.

Bayer argued before the Supreme Court on Monday that a ruling against it “would open the ​door for crippling liability and undermine the interests of farmers who depend on federally registered pesticides ​for their livelihood.”

Disappointed MAHA devotees said they have already begun plotting for the midterms—and put out a warning for the Republican Party.

“A lot of these moms held their nose and voted for Trump in 2024, and they’re not sure that they’re willing to vote red in the midterms again,” influencer Alex Clark said. “It’s very important for the GOP to recognize that MAHA voters are not loyal to a certain political party. MAHA voters are a coalition that’s up for grabs.”

“This is do or die. This is sink or swim. This is, ‘The Titanic is going down.’ Hundreds of thousands of free votes that fell out of thin air in 2024 have vanished,” she added.

Alex Clark is one of the leading MAHA influencers. Culture Apothecary on Instagram

Food Babe blogger Vani Hari, a staunch MAGA activist, said they wouldn’t have come out to protest if Trump hadn’t signed the February executive order.

“I don’t think they understood what they did. They kicked the hornet’s nest. And now I think they’re starting to realize it,” she said. “It makes us actually—women with children, especially—sit at home instead of going to the ballot.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA standard-bearer, spent years as an environmental lawyer crusading against RoundUp. In 2018, he helped secure a landmark win for a client who claimed that the product caused his cancer.

RoundUp, a weedkiller, is at the center of legal battles over the herbicide ingredient glyphosate. REUTERS

But after Trump signed the executive order on glyphosate, he quickly fell in line.

Kennedy said in a February statement that “chemical manufacturers have paid tens of billions of dollars to settle cancer claims linked to their products,” but acknowledged that, “unfortunately, our agricultural system depends heavily on these chemicals.”

“I support President Trump’s Executive Order to bring agricultural chemical production back to the United States and end our near-total reliance on adversarial nations,” he said.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. penned a lengthy statement supporting President Donald Trump's controversial executive order. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on X

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Health Department referred the Daily Beast to Kennedy’s February statement.

Democrats, meanwhile, have already begun to seize the opportunity to snatch MAHA votes. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chellie Pingree of Maine joined MAHA influencers at the Monday protest.

“If anybody is supporting the things that I align with in the health and wellness space, then they’d probably have my vote,” independent voter Rosie Hoffman said.