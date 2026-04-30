Trump Taps Fox News Doc as America’s Top Doctor

President Donald Trump has tapped a contributor from his favorite television network as the next surgeon general of the U.S.

The president, 79, announced he was nominating Fox News analyst Nicole B. Saphier in a Truth Social post on Thursday afternoon.

“Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments,” Trump wrote.

Trump announced yet another Fox News firebrand would enter his administration's ranks. Screenshot//Screenshot

“She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.” Congratulations Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!"

Saphier, a radiologist and director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s facility in Monmouth, New Jersey, is a frequent Fox News contributor. Notably, she dismissed rumors that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who would later become her boss—would be appointed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services during an appearance on the network in November 2024.

“People are starting to throw around his name for director of Health and Human Services. I don‘t really see him in a role there. I certainly think he‘s going to have an active role as a senior advisor,” she said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox News and the White House for comment.