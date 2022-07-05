Bette Midler, Macy Gray Slammed for ‘Transphobic’ Remarks
‘SAYING WHAT IT IS’
Critics are accusing Bette Midler and Macy Gray of serving up antiquated transphobic views à la J.K. Rowling on social media. In a tweet, Midler, a beloved actress, expressed her distaste for language like “birthing people” “menstruators, ”and “people with vaginas.” To her, using it erases female identity and undermines female bodily autonomy. “Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” Midler wrote. Gray, an R&B singer, struck a similar nerve during her appearance on Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, saying trans women aren’t real women: “I will say this, and everyone's gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry.” After Morgan mentioned Rowling, she agreed that nobody should be called transphobic for “just saying what it is.” Social media users, including some trans women like British broadcaster India Willoughby, have unilaterally said both entertainers remarks were unwarranted and problematic.