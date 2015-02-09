‘Better Call Saul’ Breaks Cable Record

CHEAT SHEET
The premiere of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul was the highest-rated series debut in cable-TV history. Some 6.9 million people watched Sunday night on AMC, right after the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. What’s more, Saul scored big with the 4.4 million viewers in the 18-49 age range. The two back-to-back shows may have drawn viewers away from the Grammys, which had its lowest ratings in six years. Ratings are not yet in for the second episode, which premiered Monday night.