Bettina Trump Shares Intimate Pics From Wedding to Don Jr.

The Palm Beach socialite, now known as Bettina Trump, has given an inside look at the festivities surrounding her wedding in the Bahamas to Donald Trump Jr.

Bettina, 39, shared photos from “night two” of their wedding weekend on a private Bahamian island, which President Donald Trump chose to skip to stay in Washington and rage-post on Truth Social.

The Memorial Day weekend festivities were attended by seemingly everyone else in the Trump family, with Bettina’s latest post including photos of her sisters-in-law, Lara and Tiffany, as well as a snap of Eric Trump watching his wife dance with a headdress on.

“Night 2. One Love!” Bettina wrote on Instagram. “An unforgettable night of pure joy, music, sunset, and dancing barefoot in the sand, surrounded by nothing but love in paradise… It was everything we dreamed of and more… pure magic ✨.”

The majority of the photos featured Bettina and Don Jr., who, at 48, is the president’s eldest child. That includes a snap of Don Jr. picking up Bettina at her waist on the beach, one of them dancing, another looking into each other’s eyes, and one of them sharing a kiss.

The photos also showed that festivities were held on the beach and included an open bar with a brief menu. The drinks included “Aperol-Ever-After,” A.K.A an Aperol Spritz; “Mojito Meant-To-Be;” and a third that is partially obstructed by a palm frond, but appears to read “The Don.” The third drink is listed as simply being a High Noon vodka seltzer.

The post comes days after Ivanka Trump shared a carousel of photos from the wedding.

The 44-year-old daughter of the president posted that she was “still basking in the joy of these memories,” along with 10 photos, including one of her and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Notably absent from each wedding photo is the president, who brutally snubbed his own son because he apparently needed to tend to matters with Iran.

In reality, Trump spent much of the wedding day posting deranged memes and AI-generated slop to Truth Social—rounding off his most manic month of Truth Social posts ever, setting a new record, a Daily Beast analysis found.

On the same day his eldest son was saying “I do” in the Bahamas, President Donald Trump was posting this from the White House. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Trump gave this explanation for why he did not make the trip: “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it. I said: ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”