Trump Nemesis Roasts Him Over AI Post With Wedding Dig

President Donald Trump spent the morning of his eldest son’s wedding posting a bizarre AI-generated attack at one of his top foes—but Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna quickly fired back.

Trump, 79, posted an image depicting Khanna in a sheep costume with exaggerated vampire teeth, clutching a sheep with a banner reading “SLEAZEBAG Ro Khanna Lies, Lies, Lies.”

Trump's "Dumocrat" nickname does not appear to be catching on. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“A Dumocrat!” Trump added. “Don’t allow this lying sleazebag on FoxNews!”

Khanna, who has pushed as hard as anybody for the full release of the Epstein files, pointed out how bizarre Trump’s post was—especially coming on the morning of Donald Trump Jr’s wedding, which he supposedly skipped because he is too busy.

“Congratulations on your wedding @DonaldJTrumpJr,” Khanna, 49, posted on Saturday, tagging the president’s son.

He added, “Sorry for distracting your Dad with this important work.”

The congressman took a dig at the president’s use of AI. @RoKhanna/ X

Don Jr., 48, is marrying his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, 39, on a private island in the Bahamas this weekend—a celebration his dad announced at the 11th hour he was skipping.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump claimed on Friday, adding that he feels it is “important” to remain at the White House “during this important period of time.”

On Friday, the president also shared an AI-generated video of late-night host Stephen Colbert, in which he gleefully attacks the comedian and throws him into a large trash receptacle, after Colbert’s show ended its run on CBS on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Trump targeted Khanna and Fox News co-host Jacqui Heinrich over the congressman’s appearance on The Sunday Briefing, deploying the same sheep-themed imagery and insults.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN,” the president posted on Truth Social.

Khanna responded at the time by taking a dig at the president, writing, “The man building a ballroom with foreign steel probably shouldn’t call himself the champion of American steel.”

While there has been a partisan deadlock on most issues in MAGA 2.0, some Republicans and Democrats have at times worked together on the issue of Epstein, including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

“But as you learned from the Epstein files, I’m open to working across the aisle. So how about signing my steel bill to actually rebuild the American steel industry?” he added.