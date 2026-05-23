Trump Takes Aim at Colbert With Trashy AI Fantasy

President Donald Trump is not ready to let his feud with late-night star Stephen Colbert die just yet.

On Friday evening, one night after The Late Show aired its final episode, the president, 79, shared an AI video that depicted him gleefully attacking the comedian/host and throwing him into a large trash receptacle.

The AI president is seen tossing Colbert into a dumpster just as the host is talking about his last broadcast. A smirking Trump is then seen morphing into his cringey “YMCA” dance moves.

Trump goes after Stephen Colbert—again. Donald Trump Truth Social/Donald Trump Truth Social

Colbert’s 11-year run on CBS was canceled after MAGA-curious Bari Weiss took charge of the network and steered it way right. Trump couldn’t have been happier.

The video was the second of Trump’s one-two punch against Colbert on Friday. He took time out before dawn to viciously attack the 11-time Emmy winner in a post, crowing: “Colbert is finally finished at CBS.”

The president then threatened that Colbert’s departure was just the beginning of an ugly comeuppance for his late-night critics, whom he called “untalented, nasty, not funny, and very poorly rated.” However, nearly seven million viewers—a record-breaking number—tuned in to watch Colbert’s final show on Thursday.

Trump’s choice of showing off his awkward dance moves to the Village People’s “YMCA” at the end of the post was somewhat surprising, given Melania’s reaction to it. The president confessed that his wife has tried to talk him out of his repeat dance performances, which consist of pumping his fists while stiffly wobbling his ample booty.

He told a crowd in Florida earlier this month that Melania is not a fan of the song, referring to “YMCA” as the “gay national anthem, and she hates his moves. “She says it’s so unpresidential,” Trump noted.