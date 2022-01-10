Betty White Died After Suffering a Stroke
NATURAL CAUSES
Betty White had a stroke six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate. The document, newly obtained by TMZ, lists the celebrated screen presence’s cause of death as a “cerebrovascular accident,” the medical term for a stroke. Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, TMZ reported that White remained coherent and alert even after the stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep at home, the sources said, in line with White’s agent’s earlier statement on the Golden Girls star’s death. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, also subsequently fought off online rumors that White had died in connection to a COVID-19 booster shot she’d supposedly received on Dec. 28. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived,” he said.