CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Beaten by Bikers in LA: Report

    BIG BRAWL

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Ian Ziering

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was assaulted by a group of people in Los Angeles Sunday, TMZ reported. The tabloid published video of the incident, which apparently began when a biker—part of a large group cruising the City of Angels—hit his car while weaving through traffic. In the video, Ziering can be seen stepping out of his car and taking a swing at the offender, before a large group gangs up on him, sparking a massive brawl. TMZ reports that everyone drove away moments later—though law enforcement is aware of the situation and investigating. It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.

    Read it at TMZ