CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Beaten by Bikers in LA: Report
BIG BRAWL
Read it at TMZ
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was assaulted by a group of people in Los Angeles Sunday, TMZ reported. The tabloid published video of the incident, which apparently began when a biker—part of a large group cruising the City of Angels—hit his car while weaving through traffic. In the video, Ziering can be seen stepping out of his car and taking a swing at the offender, before a large group gangs up on him, sparking a massive brawl. TMZ reports that everyone drove away moments later—though law enforcement is aware of the situation and investigating. It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.