‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star John Ashton Dies at 76
‘LEGACY OF LOVE’
John Ashton, who rose to household fame for his acting in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, died after a battle with cancer on Thursday, TMZ reported. He was 76 years-old. “John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him,” his rep told the outlet. The actor appeared in more than 200 film, TV and stage productions during his 50 years in Hollywood, but was best known for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart, a by-the-book detective navigating the shenanigans carried out by Eddie Murphy’s character, in the BHC movies. He also acted alongside Robert De Niro in the hit film, Midnight Run, and appeared in the John Hughes comedy-drama Some Kind of Wonderful. “John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come,” the actor’s rep added.