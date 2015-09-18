Beverly Hills Speed Demon Flees U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar’s ruling family is suspected as the driver of a yellow Ferrari that was seen speeding through Beverly Hills in a video that has now gone viral. The driver ran stop signs and quickly maneuvered around traffic on the narrow, residential streets before breaking down, but police have been unable to pin the owner with driving the vehicle. Al Thani has since left the country, according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti.