Bey and Jay Make Fake Movie Trailer

After a rough week with the whole Solange elevator incident, the music industry's royal couple celebrated their own greatness by releasing a trailer Saturday night for their On the Run tour. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, the four-minute trailer is a patchwork of gun violence, strippers, Jake Gyllenhaal in a weird beard, and Emmy Rossum as a cop chasing Beyonce. Sean Penn, Blake Lively, Don Cheadle, Guillermo Díaz, and Rashida and Kidada Jones also make appearances in this sexy Bonnie and Clyde-esque melodrama. But before you get ready to camp out for tickets, the trailer closes with a definitive “Coming Never.”